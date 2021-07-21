Embrey Announces Land Acquisition Closing For Hensley at the District in Centennial, Colorado

"We are known for creating places where people want to be. This is a beautiful site and we are excited to contribute our unique development style and skills to the Centennial community," said Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development for Embrey. "Residents will enjoy premium living with luxury amenities and plenty of lifestyle enhancement opportunities."

The site is adjacent to the RTD Dry Creek light rail station and near I-25, creating easy access to the Denver metro area.

The first units and clubhouse are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2024 with project completion later that year.

Amenities will include a clubhouse with gameroom and business center that includes micro offices and a conference room. Outdoor grilling areas, multiple fireplaces and a landscaped courtyard complement a resort-style pool. The property will feature a sports lounge and top floor deck, a leading-edge fitness studio with on-demand technology, a yoga room and a dog spa. A package room, rideshare lounge and structured parking garage will be available for the convenience of residents.

Interior finishes will feature 9 to 12 foot ceilings depending on unit selected. High-end kitchens will feature quartz countertops, side-by-side counter-depth refrigerators, custom cabinetry with designer pulls, stainless steel appliances, undercabinet lighting and upgraded undermount sinks. The baths will feature upgraded undermount sinks, soaking tubs, and walk-in showers in select units. Throughout, there is wood-style flooring and plush carpet, linen closets and walk-in closets with built in shelving, and designer vanity mirrors.

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

About Brue Baukol Capital Partners

Brue Baukol Capital Partners is Colorado-based private equity real estate investment firm. Founded in 2011 by Chad Brue and Geoff Baukol, the firm has acquired and developed more than $1.1 billion in real estate assets. Investments and expertise include multifamily, office, industrial, for-sale residential, land and large mixed-use projects. For more information, please visit bruebaukol.com .

