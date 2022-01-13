Embrey Names Industry Veteran Jim Gilly To Lead Construction Division

"Jim is a man of great experience with proven track record of success who I've known for several decades," said Trey Embrey, President and CEO. "He has an ability to adapt and innovate and is known for his ability to navigate competing priorities and deliver projects on time and on budget. We are delighted to have him back on our team."

Gilly served as executive leader of Embrey's Construction division in the 1990s. For the last 16 years, he led construction activities for the Western National Group, including building for third-party partners, delivering more than 28,000 residential units over the last 24 years. Western National is one of the best-established multifamily investment companies on the West Coast with a diversified portfolio of developing, constructing, managing and acquiring complex multifamily projects.

Jim graduated from the United States Military Academy and achieved a rank of Captain when he completed his service obligation.

"I've known Embrey for many years and admire its commitment to quality, value and integrity," said Gilly. "Being asked to lead the Construction Division at such a pivotal time is truly an honor."

"I believe Jim's experience will serve us well as we embark on an ambitious path of unprecedented growth over the next 12 to 18 months," Embrey said. "He has a reputation for making and keeping great relationships, which is a foundational cornerstone in our industry."

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction. www.embreydc.com

