EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market to Reach US$ 11 Bn by 2032 with the Rapid Digitization of Various Sectors of Economy: FMI Report

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the EMC shielding and test equipment market is forecasted to reach a net worth of US$ 11 Bn in 2032 from US$ 7.1 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to register a robust CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast years.

Due to the surge in the use of consumer communication devices, there has been a rise in frequency wave interferences all across the world, known as electromagnetic pollution. To get rid of such unwanted disruptions over the devices connected to broadband networks, EMC shielding applications are utilized in highly sensitive workplaces.

The high cost incurred due to electromagnetic interferences is also one of the major reasons for the higher applications of different EMC shielding types in the present time. To check the level of interference of electromagnetic waves present in any location for providing proper management of devices, EMC testing equipment has emerged as an affordable option in the present market.

With the introduction of the fourth industrial revolution, almost all activities in industrial setups are getting rapidly digitized with the deployment of computers and smart devices.

For the proper functioning of such devices, the necessity of EMC shielding materials has increased manyfold in the recent past. The industrialization of developing economies is predicted to drive the global EMC shielding and test equipment market share in the coming decade.

Leading Companies Profiled in EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market are:

PARKER-HANNIFIN

PPG INDUSTRIES

HENKEL

LAIRD PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

RTP COMPANY

"Growth of the consumer electronics sector in China and Japan have turned them into an attractive market for EMC shielding solutions. The global EMC shielding and test equipment market is expected to proliferate with the establishment of new product manufacturers and service providers in the Asia Pacific Region."

However, the provision of EMC shielding types at various locations incurs a very high cost of installation and operation. This can be a major factor hampering the wider adoption of EMC shielding and test equipment in various areas with good opportunities.

Key Takeaways

The global EMC shielding market is poised to experience an absolute growth of US$ 3.9 Bn between the years 2022 to 2032. The present value of the global EMC shielding and test equipment market is estimated to be around US$ 7.1 Bn , with a predicted growth rate of 4.5%.

between the years 2022 to 2032. The present value of is estimated to be around , with a predicted growth rate of 4.5%. The EMC shielding type dominates over the EMC testing equipment segment in terms of revenue generated globally. This segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

dominates over the EMC testing equipment segment in terms of revenue generated globally. This segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Among the various end-use verticals of the EMC shielding and test equipment market, the consumer electronics segment is the top contributing category to the growth of the global market. The growth rate analyzed for this segment is around 3.9% for the forecasted years.

the consumer electronics segment is the top contributing category to the growth of the global market. The growth rate analyzed for this segment is around 3.9% for the forecasted years. United States (US) is the leading country in the use of EMC shielding techniques, with a dominant market share valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2021. The CAGR recorded for the American EMC shielding and test equipment market is nearly 4%, as per the market analysis report.

Key Segments

By Type:

EMC Shielding

EMC Type

By Vertical:

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & IT

Automotive, Healthcare

Aerospace, Others

By Application:

Consumer Appliances and Electronics

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

IT and Telecommunication

Medical

Railways

Renewable Energy

Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global EMC shielding and test equipment market include Parke-Hannifin, PPG Industries, Henkel, Laird Performance Materials, RTP Company, Schaffner, Teseq, and EM Test.

The Alpha Coating Technologies of the US was acquired by PPG Industries in March 2020 . Alpha Coating is famous for its powder coatings with heat-sensitive substrates, particularly useful for light industrial applications.

. Alpha Coating is famous for its powder coatings with heat-sensitive substrates, particularly useful for light industrial applications. New 400W P1dB models were added by Teseq to its CBA D-series amplifiers in November 2019 , ranging from 1 GHz to 6GHz. This new addition is expected to augment the company profile for RF EMC immunity testing in many verticals.

, ranging from 1 GHz to 6GHz. This new addition is expected to augment the company profile for in many verticals. An electromagnetic interference (EMI) receiver named N9048B was launched by Keysight Technologies in October 2019 . The innovative t3chnology used in this new product complies with standard MIL-STD-461C and FCC part 15 testing requirements.

