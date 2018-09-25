eMDs Acquires Aprima, Further Strengthening Position as a Leading Healthcare Ambulatory Solutions Organization

"eMDs' acquisition of Aprima represents an exciting growth opportunity for both of our businesses," said Derek Pickell, eMDs CEO. "The unique combination of our technologies and services prepares us to offer the most powerful and comprehensive portfolio of solutions available—and that means greater impact, increased productivity, and less operational burden for healthcare providers. Our bottom line is about facilitating the best patient outcomes, and together our companies clear the path for providers to do their best work while enhancing their financial strength."

eMDs and Aprima are committed to continuing their legacies of strong customer satisfaction, Pickell explained. "We look forward to even better serving our tens of thousands of clients," he said. "Together, we can expertly service a broad range of specialties and meet the unique and evolving needs of our client partners."

eMDs and Aprima independently embarked on platform modernization programs prior to the acquisition. The marriage of these efforts promises to facilitate the deployment of new technology across their client bases, as well as position the new company to deliver some of the most modern and capable solutions available to the market.

The combined company will operate as eMDs and Aprima, an eMDs company, until the integration is finalized. It will be headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional facilities throughout the United States and India. Pickell will lead the combined organization, while Michael Nissenbaum, the current Aprima CEO, will serve in an advisory role during the integration. The remainder of the leadership team will be drawn from the executive teams of both companies.

