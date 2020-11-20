eMDs and Homecare Homebase (HCHB) Partner to Offer Integrated EHR Solutions for Home Care/Hospice Facilities and Care Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Homecare Homebase (HCHB) and eMDs announced an exciting new partnership that will further enhance HCHB's mission to increase efficiency and empower exceptional patient care. As part of the partnership, HCHB will offer the eMDs Aprima 2015 Certified EHR solution to providers working with patients in hospice and palliative care settings.

"As the leading software for home health and hospice care, we are delighted to be partnering with eMDs, a physician technology company with an equally fantastic reputation", stated Scott Pattillo, HCHB Chief Strategy Officer. "The eMDs Aprima solution is a perfect complement to the HCHB platform, particularly for those home care and hospice care organizations who need a 2015 Certified EHR in order to participate in the CMS Primary Care First program, serving the Seriously Ill Population (SIP). We're pleased to announce this relationship, through which we are further empowering our customers to provide exceptional care."

"This is a win-win for palliative, hospice, and home care providers, and not just those that are participating in the SIP program", stated Derek Pickell, eMDs' CEO. "We are delighted to partner with the market leader in home and hospice care technology. eMDs' integration with HCHB will support critical and timely patient information flow needed between physician practices, palliative providers and homecare clinicians."

Uniquely, both eMDs and HCHB offer true mobile and offline technologies so that patient records are always available regardless of connectivity in a particular care setting. eMDs Aprima's ground-breaking "ClickLESS" workflows dramatically save time during encounters, helping physicians focus on their patients. Aprima is also exceptional at managing the critical patient referrals workflow needed for home care.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for homecare and hospice agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and faster payment. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About eMDs, Inc.

eMDs combines leading technologies with tailored services to remove operational burden and empower healthcare providers to maximize the impact of their care. Founded by physicians, eMDs brings decades of expertise and understanding to our integrated electronic health records products, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions and credentialing services for medical practices and enterprises. With tens of thousands of deployed clients across a range of specialties and settings, eMDs' extensive experience allows us to craft proven, transformative, solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, enabling unmatched productivity and a superior experience for patients and practitioners alike. Expert Solutions. Stronger Partners. Healthier Patients. Connect with us at www.emds.com.

