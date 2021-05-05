EMEA Channel and Sales Leaders in Data Management Sector Join Komprise

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management-as-a-service, today announced two new executives joining the company's EMEA division based in the UK. Martin Gibbons joins as Channel Director, EMEA, and is responsible for leading channel strategy across the region. Gibbons has over 25 years' experience working in the channel, recently serving as EMEA Channel Director at Cohesity and prior to that, at CommVault. Ben Conneely joined Komprise in January 2021 as Regional Sales Director for the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe and was promoted to VP of EMEA in April. Conneely brings more than 20 years in senior-level sale roles in the data management industry, including at HPE and EMC.

As enterprises in EMEA hasten their journeys to the cloud while also managing explosive unstructured data growth, IT leaders are seeking ways to reduce spend and be more strategic with data. Komprise is showing traction in the region as organizations can see 70-80% savings in data storage by using Komprise to put the right data in the right place at the right time with intelligent cloud data migrations, cloud data tiering and archiving. Komprise is growing its EMEA presence and in November 2020, Fortune 500 technology reseller/distributor Tech Data signed on to add Komprise to its portfolio of solutions for the pan-European market.

"When you are a smaller, focused technology vendor so much relies upon a strong team pulling in the same direction and I felt that through every level of Komprise management, right to the top," says Gibbons. "Komprise is a fantastic opportunity for our partners to change the game of data management. The old practice of throwing more storage at the problem is no longer a viable financial option. Customers are eager to take an analytics-first approach to data storage and leverage new technology and cloud models to be more productive, efficient, and cost effective."

Conneely has observed similar trends in the marketplace in recent years: "It's clear that organizations are looking to get meaningful insight from their data, reduce their data center footprint, stop the continual three-year purchase of yet more disk capacity and accelerate their adoption of public cloud. Komprise provides a cost effective, simple solution to an expensive and complicated problem: how do I know what data can move to the cloud and how do I get it there without disrupting operations?"

About Komprise

Komprise is the industry's only multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com.

