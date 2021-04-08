eMed Announces Mobile Capability for At-Home Testing with Verified Results

MIAMI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through its digital-point-of-care platform, today announced the rollout of its mobile smartphone and tablet capability for rapid at-home testing with third-party verified results, which includes the Abbott BinaxNOW™.

eMed, the architect behind the first virtually guided, rapid at-home COVID-19 test technology and platform, evaluates its products and services to develop solutions improving a user's experience, as well as their health and wellbeing. The addition of this new functionality allows users the freedom and convenience to test at home from either their laptop, desktop computer, tablet or mobile smartphone, receiving test results within minutes.

"Thanks to our collaboration with key partners like the State of Ohio, we are delivering yet another significant improvement to our testing platform to benefit users in the State and across the country who seek convenience, reliability and affordability for at-home rapid COVID-19 testing," said eMed Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Patrice Harris. "eMed's third-party verified at-home testing remains one of the most critical public health tools for us to fight this pandemic, even as we excitedly continue the vaccine rollout, and we will continue to innovate to put tests in the hands of those who need them most."

Now, users can activate their test kit, participate in a virtually guided visit led by an eMed Certified Guide and, upon receipt of negative results, obtain a digital health pass all on one single device.

"The State of Ohio is committed to reaching as many of our residents as we possibly can and mobile technology is a great enabler for us to do so," said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D. "Partnering with eMed on rolling out greater accessibility for Ohioans is one more step in the right direction to give people the knowledge they need to stay healthy and stop the spread."

Last week, eMed announced the non-prescription home use availability of third-party guided and verified COVID-19 at-home tests for asymptomatic serial testing and screening, with results accepted by many airlines and businesses using the rapid COVID-19 home test and eMed telehealth services. eMed has already administered millions of certified COVID-19 rapid tests to states, nonprofit organizations, schools, businesses and individuals across the country.

eMed tests are virtually guided by an eMed Certified Guide, who monitors the test and provides third-party validation of the result. eMed automatically reports results to the appropriate public health authorities, providing critical data for population health management.

Additional innovations by eMed include leveraging eMed technology to home-enable third-party verified results for more diagnostic tests, including influenza, drug testing and sexually transmitted infections, among other conditions.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital-point-of-care health company democratizing healthcare with a digital platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver OTC products, prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

SOURCE eMed

Related Links

http://www.emed.com

