eMed™ Announces Partnership with the State of Ohio to Provide Millions of BinaxNOW™ At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Tests

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed ™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through digital point-of-care solutions, today announced a partnership with the State of Ohio to distribute and administer at least 2 million virtually-guided, BinaxNOW™ at-home COVID-19 rapid tests, which deliver results within minutes.

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for Ohioans. While the pandemic has magnified the gaps in our healthcare system for underserved and vulnerable populations, eMed is simplifying access to reliable, accessible at-home testing," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed CEO. "Simply put, these tests will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and hopefully save lives."

eMed connects states, organizations and individuals with reliable COVID-19 rapid tests. These tests require no additional equipment and deliver authenticated results within 15-minutes. The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the healthcare company Abbott for at-home use on Dec. 16, 2020 .

Under the agreement with the State of Ohio, eMed will distribute and administer the tests to qualifying individuals according to priorities set by the State, ensuring that underserved populations, such as those who may not be able to access traditional testing due to working hours, mobility issues, caregiving responsibilities or other challenges, are able to get tested. Test users will be guided through the testing process remotely by an eMed Certified Guide, who will authenticate the test and result before it is shared with public health authorities.

"I'm pleased about this partnership, which will expand access to prompt and efficient testing," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "While vaccine supplies remain limited, frequent and reliable testing will help us protect the vulnerable and get back on the right track."

In total, eMed plans to distribute and administer 30 million at-home tests throughout the country in Q1, and an additional 90 million tests in Q2.

About eMed

eMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a digital health company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to patients, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

