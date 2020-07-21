Emerald Electronics Manufacturing Services Hires New VP of Sales & Marketing

"Joe brings more than 21 years of experience in the EMS industry to the leadership of our multi-divisional sales and marketing teams," Giglio said. "He has an impressive record in developing strong national and international sales relationships and in building successful, collaborative sales teams. We are proud to welcome Joe to the Emerald EMS team and to have the benefit of his expertise at the launch of our new company."

Emerald EMS, which serves high-reliability end users in the industrial controls, semiconductor, utilities infrastructure, aerospace/defense and medical sectors, was launched last month with the merger of two leading global EMS providers, DataED and Bestronics. Emerald offers its customers integrated manufacturing services, including prototyping, new product development and testing, volume production, supply chain management, direct order fulfillment and end-of-product life cycle management with superior quality, advanced technology and exceptional service. Domestically, the new company has a bi-coastal footprint, with two manufacturing facilities located in Boston's "high-tech corridor," including a dedicated New Product Introduction facility, and two more, including a dedicated box build facility, in San Jose, the heart of California's Silicon Valley. Additionally, the company has two manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China.

Prior to joining Emerald EMS, Garcia held executive sales, marketing and business development positions with several Silicon Valley-based electronics manufacturing services companies, including Green Circuits, Creation Technologies and ViaSystems, where he excelled in building national and multi-national sales teams and in cultivating new global markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Finance, from California State University, Northridge.

"I am honored to be part of this exciting new company and to build on the platform of two highly regarded brands in the EMS industry. The formation of Emerald EMS expands the scale, scope and geographic flexibility of our service offering to customers," Garcia said.

About Emerald EMS

With engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley and Boston's high-tech corridor, as well as in Shenzhen, China, Emerald EMS specializes in high mix, low- to medium-volume manufacturing for high-reliability markets in the Medical, Aerospace/Defense, Industrial Controls, Semiconductor and Utilities Infrastructure sectors. Emerald EMS offers facilities and trained staff supporting electro-mechanical and system assembly, reliability, precision touch-ups, in-circuit and functional tests, rework and failure analysis, complex repair depot services, final test, integration and box builds, a wide variety of sophisticated SMT placement, and clean room assembly and packaging capability. For more information, please visit www.emeraldems.com/.

