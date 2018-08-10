Emerald Exchange Promotes Small Farms and Craft Cannabis at Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Exchange, the creator of the self-titled festival and cannabis farmers market partnered with Outside Lands to establish the first cannabis-enhanced experience at a major music festival in the United States August 10-13, 2018.

To honor the end of cannabis prohibition in California, Outside Lands, which attracts over 200,000 visitors, created Grass Lands, an experience celebrating cannabis education, health, and sensory exploration.

Emerald Exchange producers created the Emerald Outpost, an in-store collection of products and brands that exemplify the best of professionally-cultivated cannabis from Northern California and the legendary Emerald Triangle.

At the Emerald Outpost activation, cannabis experts educated consumers on craft cannabis, accessories, cultivation practices, and important topics pertaining to wellness.

"We see the Outpost as a solution to a current industry concern - driving new consumer traffic to licensed retailers and filling an essential role in safeguarding and promoting the art and livelihoods of heritage cannabis cultivators," said Michael Katz, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

Attendees were invited to visit the Emerald Outpost to meet craft farmers and participate in product giveaways from RYOT accessories and Stonedware ceramic pipes. Featured farms at the Outpost included Aster Farms, Arcanna Flowers, Sunrise Mountain Farms, Humboldt's Finest Raw and Uncut, Humboldt Brothers, Native Humboldt Farms and Bon Vivant Farms. Filigreen Distribution powers the Emerald Outpost in San Francisco.

While cannabis products were not sold on festival grounds due to current state regulations, Ona Life Delivery, the official delivery service of Grass Lands, processed orders from attendees for adult use delivery and many of the products that were presented at the Outpost.

