Emerald Metrics Provisional Patents CannaIntelligence™ Clone Imagery Systems

Chris Rushing, Co-Founder of Emerald Metrics: "We are excited to announce that Emerald Metrics has been granted patent pending status. We continue to take steps to protect the Intellectual Property in our products and services. The CannaIntelligence system is a big leap forward for Precision Ag in Cannabis."

The Emerald system is patterned from a similar system the Emerald team launched in 2016 for the largest corn, wheat and soybean growers in the US that helped growers manage their fields like never before. That knowledge has been adapted to Cannabis with startling results identifying harmful fungus, molds and pesticides with the goal of protecting consumers and fundamentally change the way producers grow Cannabis. The Emerald system uses cutting edge spectral imaging technology to enable growers to manage their crop in ways never before done enabling growers to grow faster – better – smarter protecting consumers from harmful contamination. This information will be used to refine and develop new growing standards for producers that will also help protect the consumer and Cannabis supply chain.

About Emerald Metrics

The Emerald decision support system provides growers continuous and real time feedback on plant health, existence of harmful molds, fungus and pesticides in addition to effectiveness of lighting and response to fertilizers and other inputs that took weeks before they were detected by the grower. The System is scalable to any size of operation.

Pursuing patent protection for Emerald Metrics Intellectual Property (IP) reflects its ongoing commitment to protecting its products and the ongoing innovations produced by the Emerald Metrics team.

Contact Chris Rushing Mobile +1 503-694-3555 email chris@emeraldmetrics.com Website www.emeraldmetrics.com

SOURCE Emerald Metrics LLC

