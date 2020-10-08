Emerest Health of Missouri Prepares for Expanded Medicaid Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerest Health of Missouri, a home healthcare agency for Missouri's Consumer Directed Services (CDS), announced today they are preparing for expanded Medicaid coverage as the number of patients and demand for caregivers continue to increase. To prepare for the demand, Emerest is offering a higher wage of $12 per hour for caregivers, the highest posted wages for CDS in Missouri.

CDS is a Medicaid-funded program that enables Missouri seniors and individuals with special health needs to hire the caregiver of their choice to help with daily activities. This personal care attendant (PCA) is traditionally a family member or may also be a friend or neighbor. When an eligible Missourian signs up through Emerest, caregivers will earn $12 per hour. If someone is already signed up for CDS care, they can easily switch to Emerest and their caregiver will earn $12 per hour.

Consumer-directed care is often popular in rural communities as an option for services otherwise not available and it allows individuals the ability to hire, fire, pay and train their own caregivers, oftentimes family or friends, with Medicaid money that would have otherwise been used to pay a caregiving agency.

Missouri is the second state to expand Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which will expand Medicaid to around 230,000 more residents. These individuals fall between 19 and 65 years of age with an income that is 133 percent of the federal poverty level or below or up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, based on family size.

"By passing this Amendment, those who are at greatest risk of complications from COVID-19, will be able to avoid nursing homes by staying home with a caregiver," said Nate Cohn, Administrator for Emerest Health of Missouri. "We pay our CDS caregivers a respectable wage of $12 an hour, to remain competitive in the job force by providing a livable wage in Missouri and also help ensure that we can attract caregivers who will provide the best care to their patient."

An analysis by the New York Times shows that more than 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths (over 68,000) and 8 percent of all cases nationwide (over 400,000) have been traced to nursing homes, which represent less than 1% of the population. Due to the increased risk at long-term facilities, Emerest expects to see an additional increase in patients as a result.

"The expansion of Medicaid will allow people to remain at home, rather than be admitted to a nursing home where coronavirus outbreaks are common," said Cohn.

About Emerest Health

Emerest Health is a well-known home healthcare agency that is growing rapidly and operates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Missouri. The Missouri headquarters are located at 9270 Olive Blvd. in Saint Louis and they can be reached at 1-833-WE-PAY-12 (1-833-937-2912) or online at www.wepay12.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Harber

[email protected]

(919) 306-9322

SOURCE Emerest Health of Missouri