EMERGE!™ A Fashion Runway Show Hosted an Epic Return to the Runway During New York Fashion Week February 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading emerging designer runway show established to be a catalyst and provide a national platform for independent and emerging designers returned to an in-person live runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 15, 2022 at Broad Street Ballroom (41 Broad Street – New York, NY). The Show was taped for a new series called "A Road to Emerge!" which will highlight the behind the scenes of a fashion show.

Legendary designer Karl Kani receives Fashion Innovator Award Keraye London, one of the featured designers during Emerge!

Emerge! showcased a talented roster of emerging designers presenting their awe-inspiring collections during the show. For 11 years Emerge! has consistently championed and provided support for an array of multicultural designers from around the globe to the frontline of fashion. Designers include: Makarassi Couture (New York, NY), Ke'raye London (Las Vegas, NV), Ty Brooks (Philadelphia, PA.) Shenell Renee (New York, NY) Edwing D'Angelo (New York, NY) Tote & Carry (Los Angeles, CA).

In addition to the fashion show, each season Emerge! presents the coveted 'Fashion Innovator Award' recognizing icons for their worldwide fashion influence. This season the award was presented to the legendary designer Karl Kani, the godfather of urban fashion. Kani accepted his award with inspiring remarks encouraging other designers to continue with their dream.

Past honorees have included: Andre' Leon Talley, contributing editor of Vogue (presented to him by Diane Von Furstenberg); Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week (presented to her by Bibu Mohapatra); Constance C.R. White, Editor in Chief of Essence Magazine (presented to her by designer Tracy Reese); legendary model Patricia Cleveland (presented to her by legendary fashion designer, Stephen Burrows); celebrity stylist Law Roach (presented to him by Claire Sulmers), just to name a few.

A special tribute to legendary fashion icon Andre' Leon Talley, who recently passed away, happened during the event, celebrating Talley's life and career. The tribute included a special produced tribute video and remarks from Miss J Alexander who spoke of Talley's impact on the fashion industry globally.

EMERGE! is sponsored by the following: Presenting sponsor Mielle Organics, Courvoisier, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, Hair design provided by Bennett Career Institute, Lamik Cosmetics, and Backstage & Production Directors - Aaron Handy and Iran 'Bang' Paylor of Models, Inc

