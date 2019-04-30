eMerge Americas Exclusive Interview With Venezuela's Interim President Juan Guaidó

MIAMI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, a platform which fosters innovation and serves as a catalyst for transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas, aired an exclusive interview with Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó to discuss his vision and the role the international community can play in rebuilding Venezuela. The never-before-seen footage, which was recorded on Thursday, April 25, 2019, aired for the first time at the eMerge Americas 2019 conference.

To access the interview, please click here.

