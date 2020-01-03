Emergence of Global API Platforms, 2020 - Implementation of APIs has Failed to Help the EU Open Banking Initiative Gain Liftoff

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Emergence of API Platforms: Open Banking and Payments Drive New Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emergence of API Platforms: Open Banking Drives New Business Models identifies the technical and regulatory issues that continue to be challenges to lift-off for the European Union's open banking vision and contrasts that situation with the structures that have driven a surge in the availability of cloud platforms that utilize APIs to enable similar services, such as payments.



In a past report we identified the game-changing value proposition associated with internet-based application programming interfaces. This report identifies why the implementation of APIs has failed to help the EU Open Banking initiative gain liftoff even as these APIs have created a surge in the number of cloud-based platforms recently announced, commented the author of the report.



Highlights of the Research Report

Identifies six API deployment strategies, including recent platform-as-a-service (PaaS) business models

Identifies the issues that have delayed, and will continue to delay, broad adoption of the EU Open Banking initiative

Identifies APIs currently available from major U.S. banks as a contrast to the APIs mandated under PSD2

Discusses the new cloud-based platform products and services released by Visa and Mastercard that support and challenge the E.U. initiatives

Indicates the capabilities needed to deploy a platform-as-a-service solution, which also suggests areas of the PSD2 initiative that need to be strengthened

Provides a predictive timeline for API-driven open banking and payments innovation within the European Union

Provides a predictive timeline for API-driven open banking and payments innovation within the U.S. market

Companies Mentioned



Bank of America

The Berlin Group

Citibank

Citizens Bank

European Banking Authority

Fidor

Financial Conduct Authority

Mastercard

Railsbank

solarisBank

Visa

Vyze

Wells Fargo

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Introduction



New API-Driven Business Models Take Hold

API Strategies from Core IT to Open Banking

New Business Models

New Initiatives Have a Broad Vision of PaaS

Strategic Implications for Payments and Open Banking

PSD2 and Open Banking Update: A Shifting Field of Play

Obstacles to PSD2 Implementation

Can Standardized PSD2 APIs Address the Ever-Expanding Range of Needs?

Updated Outlook for the E.U.

Updated Outlook for the U.S. Market

Conclusions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Evolution of API strategies in payments and banking

Figure 2: In the U.S., APIs lean toward corporate usage

Figure 3: Platform-as-a service business models are becoming common in banking and payments

Figure 4: Vision of comprehensive platform-as-a-service capabilities

Figure 5: Visa and Mastercard use APIs to create comprehensive new platform-based services

Figure 6: E.U. open banking relies upon government-regulated infrastructure

Figure 7: E.U. open banking's implementation readiness varies

Figure 8: Required functions under PSD2 as presented by the Berlin Group

