Emergency Locator Transmitters Market to Upsurge Owing to Increasing Maritime/Aviation Accidents, & Increase in Demand for Detecting and Tracking Threats | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global emergency locator transmitters market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. An emergency locator transmitter (ELT) is an emergency beacon used in aircrafts to alert rescue authorities and indicate the location and the identity of an aircraft in distress.

The factors that propel the growth of the emergency locator transmitter market include increasing maritime/aviation accidents, increase in demand for detecting and tracking threats permitting high security, accessibility of highly dependable products, technical advancements with enhanced process effectiveness, increased acceptance of this technology by adventure enthusiasts while skiing or trekking, portability and durability and increasing focus of manufactures on reducing operative costs.

On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market include high installation and maintenance cost and visibility range of the emergency locator transmitters. The market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Emergency locator transmitters market could be explored by product type, application and geography. Market by product type could span Automatic Portable ELT, Automatic Fixed ELT, Automatic Deployable ELT, and Survival ELT.

The key applications that could be explored in the market include Civil Aircrafts and Military Aircrafts. The "Military Aircrafts" segment led the emergency locator transmitters market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. The key factor that may be attributed to the growth of market includes high demand.

North America accounted for the major share of the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include technical advancements made in the field of emergency beacons, such as GNSS-equipped beacons and GPS-enabled personal beacons which offer rescuers with precise information in emergency situations.

North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region. In addition, heavy investments made by countries such as Japan, China, Korea, and India in the Asia-Pacific to organize innovative security systems is further anticipated to offer satisfactory development opportunities for the emergency locator transmitter market in this region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the emergency locator transmitters market comprise DSS aviation, Acrartex, HR smith, ACK technologies Inc, Emergency beacon corp, Musson marine, Mcmurdo, Survival products and Sarasota avionics. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

