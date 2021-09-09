Emergency Medicine Certification Board Modernizes Physician Assessment

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has introduced innovative modules that offer emergency physicians an adaptable way to maintain certification and stay current in their field.

MyEMCert modules are a new alternative to the traditional every-ten-year, high-stakes exams. These shorter, more frequent assessments help meet the changing needs of physicians while maintaining the high standards of certification.

MyEMCert keeps ABEM-certified physicians up-to-date, which benefits them, the specialty, and the public. Physicians receive clinical policy alerts, practice advances, and suggestions from the literature via "Key Advances" that facilitate learning, amplify medical discoveries, and highlight clinically relevant emerging literature.

MyEMCert modules are built for optimal learning and assessment:

Topic-specific: reflects real-life cases

Open book: complete anywhere, anytime

Immediate feedback: provides scores, correct answers, and rationales

Integrates learning: can immediately retake a module if not passed on first attempt

Keeps physicians informed: includes Key Advances

"The transformation in our assessment provides a unique opportunity to engage emergency physicians in a format that is more convenient and flexible to meet them where they are—yet allows for deeper knowledge translation by facilitating learning, amplifying medical discoveries, and highlighting some of the most clinically relevant emerging literature" shared Marianne Gausche-Hill, M.D., ABEM President.

A pilot of approximately 1,500 physicians in 2020 ensured MyEMCert was built for physicians' needs. In 2021, six modules were released and two additional modules will be available in early 2022. ABEM-certified physicians need to pass four modules every five years to maintain their certification.

For additional information visit www.abem.org/MyEMCert.

ABEM is committed to ensuring that its certification remains the gold standard in the specialty of Emergency Medicine. ABEM believes and supports that the delivery of emergency care is best led by physicians with EM training, experience, and ABEM certification. ABEM is committed to maintaining certification standards and promoting the value of certification.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine.

ABEM holds the interests of patients and their families in the highest standing, particularly regarding the provision of the safest and highest-quality emergency care. ABEM addresses its commitment to patients by supporting emergency physicians and by working to transform the specialty of Emergency Medicine.

CONTACT: AJ Wolf, [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Emergency Medicine

Related Links

https://www.abem.org/public

