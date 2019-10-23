Emergency Nurses Association Acquires ESI triage program

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Already known as the leader in emergency nursing education and skills development resources, the Emergency Nurses Association announced on Wednesday the acquisition of the ESI five-level emergency triage system used by nearly every emergency nurse in the United States.

Launched in 1998, ESI – the Emergency Severity Index – is the leading triage resource relied upon by nurses to assess patient acuity based on their presentation in the ED and the expected level of care the patient will require. ESI is recognized as a powerful tool in the emergency department which has successfully and efficiently enhanced patient flow and safety at triage. ESI's data also supports ED operational decisions, quality initiatives and clinical research.

"The opportunity to acquire ESI was a great fit for ENA, the premier source for education and resources for emergency nurses," said ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN. "ESI has been utilized by stretcherside emergency nurses since its initial development. Guided by ENA's high quality standards, ESI will evolve and improve the ability of emergency nurses to accurately triage patients and predict resources needed for care."

ENA Chief Executive Officer Nancy MacRae described ESI as the gold standard of triage and said its acquisition represents a major milestone in ENA's nearly 50-year history.

"ENA prides itself on being the ultimate resource for emergency nurses. Our courses and toolkits provide nurses the essential skills they need to be successful. Acquiring ESI gives ENA the opportunity to directly impact patient outcomes by enhancing the way emergency nurses set a course of treatment at triage," MacRae said. "With ESI, ENA's commitment to care has never been stronger.

"While this is a milestone day for ENA, it would not be possible without the two decades of hard work and dedication by the ESI Triage team and its researchers to create this important tool that is so vital to patient care and the operation of emergency departments," MacRae added.

Following the acquisition of ESI, ENA will immediately begin exploring ways to update the triage tool with a goal of improved patient care and enhancing how nurses initially assess patients in the ED. ENA will also begin efforts to expand ESI's use internationally.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

