Emergency Nurses Association annual conference headed to Denver

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful Emergency Nursing 2021 that tallied more than 3,000 virtual registrants, the Emergency Nurses Association formally announced Thursday that Denver will play host to Emergency Nursing 2022.

"Denver is going to be a great time. Emergency Nursing 2022 is going to be an unbelievable opportunity for emergency nurses to reunite and reignite their passion," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "Attendees are going to head home from the mountains with top-notch clinical knowledge they can bring back to their emergency departments."

Emergency Nursing 2021, originally planned for Orlando, shifted to a fully virtual format to ensure emergency nurses were where they needed to be most – caring for their communities during the pandemic's latest surge. The association recognized that emergency nurses needed to focus on their work, knowing that high-quality education was available to them virtually everywhere whether tuning in live or watching recordings at a later time. Those interested can still register for Emergency Nursing 2021 to enjoy the full schedule on demand through Jan. 31.

Thousands of emergency nurses from around the globe will convene in the mile high city at the Colorado Convention Center from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.

The association's annual conference has become known for its timely education, excellent networking and, of course, fun. Attendees can plan to participate in dozens of clinical sessions on topics directly related to emergency nursing; connect with peers from around the world during networking opportunities; and celebrate during mainstay events such as the annual themed welcome party.

Sign up for notifications about Emergency Nursing 2022 and follow @ENAorg on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on registration and other Emergency Nursing 2022 news.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847-460-4017

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

http://www.ena.org

