Emergency Nurses Association Celebrates Opening of New Headquarters

"This is such an amazing milestone for ENA. This beautiful, vibrant building shows how far the association has come over the years, and it will be a launching point for a promising future filled with ideas and innovations focused on improving the emergency nursing profession," said ENA President Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN.

Monday marks the culmination of a four-year process to find a new home for ENA, which spent the previous 19 years in nearby Des Plaines. In October 2017, the ENA Board of Directors cited the association's strong financial position in approving the purchase of the building from the American Academy of Dermatologists. ENA partnered with Savillis Studley on the location search and project management; architect Box Studios; and BIG Construction, which served as the general contractor on a total revamp of the space where 100 staff members are now located.

"To see our new home go from vision to reality has been really exciting," ENA Executive Director Nancy MacRae said. "We accomplished many great things in Des Plaines to advance ENA's legacy. This building gives us an opportunity to enhance our ability to serve members, further our efforts to improve patient safety and continue to promote excellence in emergency nursing."

The Schaumburg headquarters becomes ENA's seventh home since founders Anita Dorr and Judith Kelleher originally launched the association from Dorr's home in Tonawanda, New York in 1970. In the last five decades, ENA has been based in New York; East Lansing, Michigan; at two locations in Chicago; Park Ridge, Illinois; and Des Plaines.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 43,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

