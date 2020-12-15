Emergency Readiness App harbor Launches Personalized Risk Tiers to Pinpoint What You Need to Prepare For Most

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- harbor, a company reimagining emergency readiness, today announced a key update to the harbor app, giving users hyper-specific personal risk assessments for all emergencies. With this update, harbor aggregates and democratizes both public and private data sources, providing families with even more customized plans to prepare for and prevent emergencies of all kinds.

The app, which launched in October, now pin-points a user's exact location, delivering four tiered risk levels for each emergency (from "Don't worry" as the lowest level of risk to "Be ready" for the highest). The risk tiers score everything from topography to building materials to historical weather data and more to determine specific risk levels for fires, floods, storms and more. Users can then take prioritized, guided actions to be ready with a customized home safety and readiness plan.

"Readiness starts with developing a clear, informed understanding of risk, and this new feature builds on harbor's existing foundation of personalized risk assessment to really empower users to take charge of their preparedness planning in an even more targeted way," said Dan Kessler, CEO of harbor. "The more you know about what risks you might face, the more you are able to put your time, energy and resources into the things that will actually keep you, your family and your home safer. We're focused on making harbor the best platform to help you do just that."

This feature addresses a critical need in the midst of an unprecedented year of disasters. Even as wildfires raged on the West Coast this past summer, many homeowners were completely unaware of their proximity to the path of past blazes; recent data also revealed that over 5 million more properties were at risk for severe flood damage than most publicly available reports showed. Now, the harbor app's detailed assessment will incorporate not just zip-code level data but latitude- and longitude-specific information, historical storm patterns, climate data, weather forecasts and countless other data points. Much of this data is often a black-box, unavailable to the public. Harbor is changing this, however, making private data available to families so they can better protect themselves.

Since October, harbor has been helping families assess their risks and build readiness plans for everything from a hurricane to a kitchen fire. Tailored risk assessments combine family and household details with data from NOAA, FEMA, and USGS, as well as land maps, building codes and private data sources, delivering actionable plans that walk users through step-by-step tasks that increase their readiness. In the app, users have been able to access their "Readiness Score," a progress-tracker as they acquire higher levels of readiness for all of life's emergencies. The new personalized feature gives users even more confidence that they will be prepared for the unexpected.

