Emergency Restoration USA announces COVID-19 Coronavirus Disinfection Service

ATLANTA, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Emergency Restoration USA, is equipped to lead metro Atlanta in not only premiere restoration, but now virucidal disinfection and biohazard remediation, with a comprehensive Coronavirus-specific virus prevention, preparedness, and disinfection service for Atlanta's offices and businesses. This service was created to give peace-of-mind to local Atlanta offices affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus to mitigate the risk of infection to their employees and customers alike.

For more information about the new Emergency Restoration: COVID-19 coronavirus disinfection service, please visit: https://www.emergencyrestoration.com/services/coronavirus-cleaning/

As the leader in emergency restoration, air quality testing, and biohazard removal, Emergency Restoration have expanded their restoration services into a Viral Disinfection Program specially designed to combat COVID-19 using processes approved by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With Coronavirus officially recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a pandemic, finding a provider with expertise and tools to protect your business is vital due to the novelty of this virus. With a state-wide presence, Emergency Restoration adheres to a higher standard of compliance with federal and state regulations. Organizations across metro Atlanta can expect speedy, safe, and dependable service.

That's why metro Atlanta organizations, homeowners, and businesses have relied on Emergency Restoration's experience, expertise, and professionalism for years. "With today's growing concerns regarding Coronavirus, we understand the urgency to develop a pandemic response protocol, so we've made it simpler for organizations to protect themselves with our COVID-19 Disinfection Program." Owner Matt Giles.

This COVID-19 Disinfection Program offers a full suite of response programs:

Plan: Disinfection Assessment Program- Emergency Restoration provides proactive planning and evaluation for potential outbreak, allowing you to respond confidently and effectively. Prevention: Preventative Disinfection Program- Emergency Restoration provides preventative disinfection using industrial grade chemical agents. Confirmation: Full Service Disinfection Program-Emergency Restoration trained professionals handle the complete disinfection and remediation of the affected areas for you, giving you the protection and assurance you need. Collaboration: Collaborative Disinfection Program- Emergency Restoration experts teach your team how to fully disinfect your space and provide you with professional supplies and equipment.

SOURCE Emergency Restoration USA