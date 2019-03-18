Emergent Connect Acquires TouchstoneNet Billing

LAKEWAY, Texas, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent Connect, LLC, a provider of cloud-based PACS software, announces it has acquired TouchstoneNet, which specializes in Radiology billing software and Scheduling. Acquisition bolsters Emergent Connect ability to provide a full services PACS / RIS from end to end. Financial terms of the transaction were not announced.

Emergent Connect is a healthcare technology company dedicated to providing 100% cloud-based software solutions for the Radiology Industry. In 2012, Emergent Connect initially launched its first PACS & RIS solution exclusively through a partnership with a national Teleradiology service provider. Today, Emergent Connect manages millions of records and helps thousands of healthcare professionals provide the very best patient care possible. Learn more at emergentconnect.com.

TouchstoneNet overview:

Specializing in Radiology billing, especially the complexities of Mobile Radiology workflow. For over 30 years TouchstoneNet has interfaced with RIS and LIS modules to for Imaging Centers, Mobile Radiology Companies, and Labs. The cloud based system has full clearing house integration which means most claims and EOB's are handled electronically. Also many management tools are available for A/R follow up and reporting.

