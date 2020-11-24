Emergent Post-Pandemic Wine Bar and Eatery in Northern California Seeks Investors

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While investors and everyone else are clearly thrilled by the COVID-19 vaccines announced by Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca heralding the end of the "new normal" and life going back to normal, perhaps nobody is happier than Coco Noir co-founders Alicia Kidd and Mari Kemp. That's because the grand opening of their first location in Oakland, California will happen without the dark cloud of coronavirus looming overhead.

Coco Noir Coco Noir

CoCo Noir Wine Shop & Bar will be a metropolitan wine shop and online store located in downtown Oakland in the heart of the Black Arts Movement Business District. The founders' vision is to bring culture, life, and global experience to amazing wines, foods, and art. One of their operating principles is sourcing and serving the best wines produced by women and minority winemakers of color. Not stopping there, these noteworthy wines will be delivered in concert with delectable treats and engaging artwork running the range of cultural engagement all under one roof.

With many Americans struggling with being "COVID weary" Coco Noir gives Californians in the greater Silicon Valley area something to look forward to in a very inviting atmosphere celebrating the best of everything life – and living – has to offer.

Looking ahead, Coco Noir envisions a franchise business model with locations opening nationwide in culturally diverse neighborhoods.

Presently the company is hosting virtual events which are warmly welcomed and are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. In a similar vein, development of an app and an entire ecommerce ecosystem is underway to complement and augment retail offerings.

Long-term goals include a B2B component which is now in the planning phase.

Thanks to equity crowdfunding, anyone can become an investor in Coco Noir. Those interested are invited to explore this investment opportunity.

The Coco Noir Equity Crowdfunding Campaign – https://bit.ly/2K3iEaT

The Official Corporate Website – https://www.coconoirwine.com/

Media Contact

Howard Sherman

833-276-9377

[email protected]

SOURCE Coco Noir

Related Links

https://www.coconoirwine.com

