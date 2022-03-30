Emergent's Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) Achieves ISO Standard Certification

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC announced today that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has achieved certification against the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems standard by G-CERTI Co., Ltd.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates that Emergent has invested in the people, processes, technology, and an independent assessment to help protect and ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of all its corporate data.

Emergent, LLC

"Our team is delighted to achieve this certification," said Sector President of Emergent, Shane Smutz. "As a company, we are committed to mitigating risks, safeguarding data, and improving our information security practices. In addition, earning this certification will assure our customers and partners when evaluating us that we take data protection seriously."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the organization's context. It also includes provisions for assessing and treating information security risks tailored to the organization's needs.

"We have already achieved a CMMI Maturity Level 3 rating and certified our Quality Management System to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Obtaining ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is another significant milestone within our strategic Corporate Compliance Program," said VP of Corporate Development, James Flint. "We are committed to achieving the necessary certifications, attestations, and audit reports that demonstrate compliance with our industry's standards and regulations."

About Emergent

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Va. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to various operations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email [email protected] or visit http://www.emergent360.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Amanda Noon

Emergent, LLC.

(757) 748-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergent, LLC