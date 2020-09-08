Emerging Employee Benefits Firm Announces Major Executive Team Promotions to support national growth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major announcement, Eric Sanchez, CEO of Los Angeles based, Employee Retention Benefits (ERB) has promoted from within to strengthen the executive team. In just over 18 months, ERB has grown to be known as the #1 Employee Benefits firm on the west coast. With plans to meet and exceed their aggressive growth projections, ERB now fills critical leadership slots. Vinh Truong was appointed the VP of Sales operations. Breanna Lopez is the VP of Operations, and Alain Camiling is the VP of Administration and Finance

Eric Sanchez, CEO of ERB said, "With the promotion of Vinh Truong, Breanna Lopez and Alain Camiling, we have solidified our leadership team to insure the growth that we have experienced and in turn gives us the talent needed to meet market opportunities." He went on to say, "I am very pleased and proud of this new leadership team. They have proven themselves through times of great opportunity and adversity that they are the leaders that ERB needs."

Vinh Truong, VP of Sales, said of his latest promotion, "I am proud to be leading the best enrollment teams of the best insurance enrollment company in the nation. It is my goal to bring a new level of product knowledge, customer care, and professionalism to our industry. Our world-class team of elite enrollers makes a difference in people's lives every day."

ERB has established itself as the #1 Employee benefits firm on the West Coast. Unlike traditional insurance firms, ERB offers world-class employee benefits enrollment services as well as many personal financial services for members of Unions, Associations, and large and small businesses alike. Their flagship service is customized benefit programs tailored to specific needs and specific industries. Clients have typically experienced exceptional employee retention, reduces costs, and tax savings. ERB also features the only enrollment team in the nation where all agents are trained and certified as a Certified Virtual Insurance Professional (CVIP). They can conduct all counseling and sales steps in person or through their exclusive touchless, virtual process.

