Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics 2020: Key Markets and Trends
Dec 23, 2020, 12:00 ET
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely timely to present a report on the status quo in emerging infectious diseases. While the current pandemic is troublesome and has disrupted normal life, it will follow its course and then fade away. Where could the next pandemic or epidemic come from? There are a number of diseases currently tracking as moving from the developed world to the developing world?
Now with a global focus on testing, this update on all of the other diseases that could spread widely seems relevant. It's not to say that every disease will be like the current pandemic - they can spread quickly or in a slower but steadier pattern. Vector-based tests such as Zika and malaria remain worrying and new diseases through that transmission method are troubling. And non-respiratory diseases such as Ebola can still spread quickly from person to person if not tested for and treated quickly.
Why is it important to examine the world of emerging infectious diseases? In a 2015 TED Talk, Microsoft creator Bill Gates warned that there was a lack of preparation for a viral epidemic. He predicted that it would be "microbes, not missiles" that would cause significant harm to humans.
This report discusses these trends and provides:
- Disease Threat Ranked by Threat By Region
- Diseases That Could Emerge in a Greater Way in Developed Nations: Chagas, Zika, Dengue, Malaria, Ebola and Others.
- Markets for Widely-Tracked Emerging Diseases: Lyme, West Nile, Malaria and Others.
- Test Products on the Market
- Bio-Rad, Chembio, Altona, Abbott, Quidel, and other companies in the Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Malaria - Common Fever Symptom Masking Cases?
- COIVD-19 and Lyme - Survey on Medication Changes due to COVID-19
- COVID-19 and Chagas - Disease Begets Poor COVID-19 Outcome?
- Most Probable Threats, presenting the most known but yet still emerging diseases currently facing the healthcare systems of developing and increasingly developed nations.
- Current Diagnostic Tests for Emerging Diseases
- Companies That Produce Emerging Disease Tests
This report provides an important addition to business planning to supplement infectious disease market research on known infectious diseases. As seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, business modeling based on current diseases alone would not capture the entire opportunity. Real-world estimates are of known threats, but as these estimates can only reflect current markets, the report also provides outlook assessments and analyzes the opportunity for emerging infections testing.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: The Next Epidemics?
- Importance of Examining Infectious Disease
- Most Probable Threats
- Table 1-1: Emerging Infectious Disease Threats by Region (Africa, L. America, N. America, SE Asia, W Europe, Eastern Europe, Mediterranean, W. Pacific)
- Tests on the Market
- Table 1-2: Companies That Produce Emerging Disease Tests
- COVID-19 and Emerging Diseases
- Malaria and COVID-19
- Chagas and COVID-19
- Lyme Disease and COVID-19
- Dengue Fever and COVID-19
- WHO Expands Essential Diagnostics list
- Emerging Diseases and the Developed World
Chapter Two: Emerging Infectious Diseases and Tests
- Table 2-1: WHO Required Tests for Developing Countries
- Diseases
- Hepatitis
- HIV
- Respiratory Infections
- Diarrheal Diseases
- Tuberculosis
- Malaria
- Dengue Fever
- Chagas Disease
- Chikungunya virus (CHIKV)
- Lyme Disease
- Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)
- Nipah
- Onchocerciasis
- Leptospirosis
- Rift Valley Fever
- Hendra
- Bird Flus
- Other Diseases
- Monitoring Efforts Pre COVID-19
- How COVID-19 May Change Viral Monitoring
Chapter Three: Markets for Emerging Infectious Diseases
- Tests for Emerging Diseases
- Table 3-1: Selected Tests for Emerging Pathogens
- Market Analysis
- Table 3-2: Markets for Emerging Infectious Diseases (Malaria, Lyme Disease, Chagas, Chikungunya, West Nile, Dengue Fever, Ebola, Zika, Others), 2019 and 2023 ($million)
- Other Infections
- Outlook for Emerging Infectious Diseases
Chapter Four: Corporate Profiles
- Altona Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Testing
- Arkray
- Company Overview
- Infectious Disease
- Diabetes
- Dry Chemistry/Immunoassays
- Urinalysis
- Molecular
- Atomo Diagnostics
- Rapid COVID-19 Test
- Integrated HCV Test for Self-Testing
- HIV Self Test
- Bioneer
- AccuPower COVID-19 Real-Time RT-PCR Kit
- Ebola
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Products
- Coris BioConcept
- COVID-19 Testing
- CTK Biotech, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Products
- Luminex
- Assay Development
- Verigene Business
- PCR
- COVID-19 Testing
- MBio Diagnostics, Inc.
- Products
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Tuberculosis
- Molecular Expansion
- Molecular Microbiology
- Digital PCR
- Expansion
- COVID-19 Testing
- Quest Diagnostics
- Products and Services
- Key Acquisitions, Alliances, and Partnerships
- COVID-19 Testing
- Rheonix, Inc.
- Products
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Molecular Test Business
- qPCR
- Zika Virus
- COVID-19 Testing
- Vela Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Testing
