Emerging Luxury Handbag Leader, Hammitt, Joins Pioneering Streaming Series, "Going Public®"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammitt , an emerging leader in the prestige handbag market, is the latest company to join the cast of " Going Public® ," an all-new groundbreaking series, debuting on October 19. Streaming on Entrepreneur.com , Going Public will feature companies that are accepting investments from viewers, while they watch. The show will chronicle Hammitt's journey, as the growth stage company navigates its way through its public offering, giving viewers a front row seat into the process.

With a mission of designing a functional, fresh approach to modern handbags, Hammitt was founded in 2008, employing a hybrid formula that celebrates both fashion and functionality. Hammitt handbags utilize high quality materials that are selected to last and intended to be cherished, with a lifetime promise that covers every piece, highlighting the brand's commitment to longevity and sustainability.

‍‍"With Hammitt handbags distributed by over 800 wholesale partners, retail giants and luxury resorts as well as our direct-to-consumer sales channels, we've grown rapidly since inception and have maintained a steady cadence of expansion," said Tony Drockton, Founder of Hammitt. "Going Public provides us the ideal medium to showcase the next step in our journey as a company, and we are excited to introduce Hammitt to brand new audiences around the world."

Going Public will follows multiple companies on their capital raising journey. Hosted by Wall Street maven Lauren Simmons , each episode will highlight the success and pitfalls of featured companies as they launch their public offering, all while taking viewers on the ride, and ultimately letting them decide if each company is worth their investment.

"Hammitt has experienced steady growth since its founding, building a reputation for accessible luxury handbags with lasting quality," said Darren Marble, series Co-Creator. "Now, as it finds itself at the precipice of a public offering, we are delighted to feature them on the program to help more viewers discover the brand and its products, and hear from the company about the investment opportunity."

Going Public will premiere on October 19, 2021, streaming on Entrepreneur.com. Hammitt is seeking investment through a public offering under Regulation A. For updates on the show, visit goingpublic.com or join the conversation on Twitter at @goingpublic and Instagram at @goingpublic .

Going Public® is a groundbreaking new docuseries where viewers follow the journey of three companies as they pursue their public offering. Viewers consider whether to invest in these companies while they watch. Going Public® is produced by Emmy-nominated production studio INE Entertainment, whose credits include "MasterChef" and "The Biggest Loser."

Hammitt designs to surprise and delight with every innovation, staying one step ahead of their customers' wildest wish lists. Whether it's an accessible cell phone pocket, laptop sleeve, six-way reversibility or straps that adjust for every height, there are nuggets of functionality in every Hammitt silhouette. Further, every zipper and piece of hardware is covered with a lifetime promise of complimentary repairs, so the Hammitt woman can plan to pass her favorite styles down for generations to come.

