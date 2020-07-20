Emerging Materials in the Global Aerospace Industry, 2019-2025 - The Unanticipated Disruption of the COVID-19 Epidemic
This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and major market factors.
The report includes:
- Industry analysis of the global markets for emerging materials in aerospace within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for emerging materials in aerospace by material type, technology category, end-use application, and geographical region
- Regional dynamics of the emerging materials market covering North America, Europe, and APAC along with country-specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., India, China, Japan, etc.
- A look at the industry-driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates
- Patent analysis for emerging materials in the global aerospace industry
- Examination of the vendor landscape and discussion of key companies dealing in emerging materials, including, 3M Co., BASF, Donacasters Group, H. C. Stark, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
The global aerospace industry is undergoing an unanticipated disruption in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Although the commercial passenger industry is continuing to operate, it is doing so at a reduced rate and is increasingly suspending the purchase of new planes. In contrast, some segments of the air cargo transport industry have actually shown an uptick, which might be sufficient to maintain or even possibly increase demand for cargo planes in some critical subsegments. Meanwhile, defense industry investment continues to grow.
COVID-19 related disruptions couldn't have come at a more unexpected time. The markets had finally stabilized after a period of much volatility and unpredictability in aerospace markets prior to about 2013. Moreover, global investment in the industry had been expanding in recent years, and markets had been on a strong upswing. This situation has obviously been disrupted, at least temporarily.
But how temporary is the disruption? What is next, and how will markets weather the mid- to long-term?
The answers to these questions are key to the global market for emerging aerospace materials, which depend heavily on underlying aerospace markets. Advancements in aerospace materials also play a role in aerospace market developments. As the specificity and key qualities of emerging aerospace materials improve and grows-which is happening quickly-aerospace applications become more fuel-efficient, lighter, more reliable, and in some cases even improve in terms of operability.
A key objective of this report is to provide market evaluations for the emerging aerospace material technologies and applications considered by this study. Market breakdowns and regional as well as select national splits are provided for the following categories: advanced steel alloys, advanced aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, superalloys, advanced composites (focusing on carbon fiber reinforced polymer), ceramic matrix composites and advanced adhesives. The study also provides regional and select national level splits for the six primary application categories: commercial passenger aircraft, commercial transport (i.e., cargo) aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense industry, and government, and the commercial space industry.
To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on a comprehensive analysis of trends; summarizes key industry players; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches and pitfalls to avoid.
Global markets for emerging aerospace materials are expected to temporarily slide in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. The advanced composites and adhesives category will show a temporary downturn in 2020, but it will be less severe than that identified for advanced metal alloys.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Background on Emerging Aerospace Materials
- History and Background for Aerospace Materials
- Aerospace Materials
- Advanced Steel Alloys
- Advanced Aluminum Alloys
- Titanium and Alloys
- Superalloys
- Composite Materials: CFRPs
- Advanced Composites
- Advanced Adhesives
- Applications
- Commercial Passenger Aircraft and Commercial Transport Aircraft
- General Aviation
- Helicopters
- Defense Industry and Government
- Commercial Space Industry
- Technologies Not Considered in this Study
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Emerging Aerospace Materials, by Geography
- Global Market for Consumer Emerging Aerospace Materials by Technology
- Global Market for Consumer Emerging Aerospace Materials, by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Advanced Steel Alloys
- Advanced Aluminum Alloys
- Titanium Alloys
- Superalloys
- Composites: CFRPs
- Ceramic-Matrix Composites
- Advanced Adhesives
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Commercial Passenger Aircraft
- Commercial Transport Aircraft
- General Aviation Aircraft
- Helicopters
- Defense Industry
- Commercial Space Industry
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Mineral Mining for Metals/Alloy Production
- Industry and Key Research Organizations
- Key Market Opportunities
- Global Airplane Industry Trends
- Efficiency and Fuel Cost
- Rotary/Helicopter Markets
- Military Markets
- Space Industry
- Development of New Aerospace Materials
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Numbers of Granted Patents
- Patents, by Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
