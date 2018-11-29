Emerging Opportunities for 3D Printed Nanomaterials, 2018-2028: Revenue Generation by End-User Application and Type of Nanomaterial

DUBLIN, Nov 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Emerging Opportunities for 3D Printed Nanomaterials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the researcher analyzes how the market for 3D printed nanomaterials will evolve of the coming decade and it includes ten-year forecasts of revenue generation by end-user application and type of nanomaterial.

The report also includes a discussion of which 3D printing processes are most suitable for nanomaterials as well as of the types of nanomaterials which offer the most commercial potential for 3D printing. Because of the inherent role of 3D printing is as a low-volume manufacturing technology, we also pinpoint where there are markets suitable for low-volume fabrication using 3D-printed nanomaterials.

Over two decades, nanomaterials have proved themselves highly useful in areas as diverse as electronics, healthcare and consumer products. Nanomaterials currently in use include both nano particulate versions of conventional materials and entirely novel nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes. Activity in 3D printed nanomaterials and nanostructures has been going on for years, but the researcher believes that the business opportunities in 3D printed nanomaterials are about to expand driven both by demand from major applications and by the need of the 3D printing sector to explore and commercialize new materials.

This report is divided into six chapters and an Executive Summary. The Executive Summary is intended to summarize the opportunities that we have uncovered in the main body of the report. It also identifies which companies the researcher believes will drive 3D printing of nanomaterials going forward.

Chapter One of this report this chapter is intended as an introduction to the whole report. Its goal is to set the scene for the whole report indicating why one should treat 3D-printed nanomaterials as more than a science project.

In Chapter Two, we review the commercialization of 3D-printed nanomaterials, with much of the chapter devoted to the technology of 3D printing nanomaterials including the emergence of 3D printing technologies specifically deigned to cope with nanomaterials. This Chapter also contains a discussion of how nanomaterials can enhance existing 3D printing materials

In the rest of the chapters, we examine how commercial 3D printing will be used in the application/industry sector. Each of these chapters is dedicated to a separate sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Emerging commercial markets for 3D-printed nanomaterials

E.2 Evolution of 3D printers and printing technology to support nanomaterial printing

E.3 Six companies that will lead in 3D printed nanomaterials

E.4 Summary of ten-year forecasts by type of printing technology and type of material

Chapter One: Introduction

Background to this report

Objective and scope of this report

Methodology of this report

Plan of this report

Chapter Two: Potential for Commercialization of 3D-printed NanoMaterials

2.1 Adaptation of 3D-printing processes for nanomaterials

2.1.1 Jetting approaches

2.1.2 Sintering approaches

2.1.3 Other approaches

2.1.4 Future developments

2.2 Nanomaterials for 3D printing: Chemistries and productization

2.2.1 Use of nanomaterials in today's conventional 3D printing

2.2.2 Future use of nanometals in 3D printing

2.2.3 3D printing of carbon nanostructures: carbon nanotubes and nanodiamonds

2.2.4 3D printing of other nanostructures

2.2.5 Nanobiomaterials and bioprinting

2.2.6 3D printing of nanocomposites and nano-enhanced polymers

2.2.7 3D printing of nanoceramics

2.3 Current R&D projects involving 3D-printed nanomaterials

2.4 Summary of key points in this chapter

Chapter Three: Emerging Markets for 3D-Printed Nanomaterials in the Electronics Industry

3.1 Prototyping for 3D devices

3.2 Specialized and customized sensors

3.3 Touch screens

3.4 Ten-year forecasts of 3D-printed electronic devices using nanomaterials

3.4.1 Roadmap for commercialization

3.4.1 Forecast by device

3.4.2 Forecast by material type

3.5 Summary of key points in this chapter

Chapter Four: Emerging Markets for 3D-printed Nanomaterials in the Energy sector

4.1 Prototyping of novel energy systems

4.2 Specialized batteries and energy harvesting systems

4.3 Ten-year forecasts of 3D-printed energy devices using nanomaterials

4.3.1 Roadmap for commercialization

4.3.2 Forecast by device

4.3.3 Forecast by material type

4.4 Summary of key points in this chapter

Chapter Five: Emerging Markets for 3D-printed Nanomaterials in Clothing and Uniforms

5.1 Specialized military and medical protective uniforms

5.2 Wearable electronics

5.3 Ten-year forecasts of 3D-printed clothing and uniforms using nanomaterials

5.3.1 Roadmap for commercialization

5.3.2 Forecast by device

5.3.3 Forecast by material type

5.4 Summary of key points in this chapter

Chapter Six: Emerging Markets for 3D-printed Nanomaterials in Healthcare and Medicine

6.1 Regenerative medicine

6.2 Pharmaceuticals and drug delivery

6.3 Diagnostic devices and implants

6.4 Ten-year forecasts of 3D-printing in healthcare/medicine by device and material type

2.3 Summary of key points in this chapter



