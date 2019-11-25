Emerging Opportunities for Nanoemulsions, 2019 - Lack of Testing Protocol in the Handling of Nanoemulsions Might Hinder Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Nanoemulsions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service titled provides a review of both current and emerging applications of nanoemulsions while highlighting its technology capability. The research service also describes the manufacturing process, highlights the key factors that influence R&D and adoption efforts across various geographic regions.

It also provides a list of noteworthy innovations, from both technology and product perspective across the globe and highlights key innovators. The research service also provides an assessment of opportunities for nanoemulsions across the various identified application areas.

Market Insight

Nanoemulsions are characterized by high bioavailability and permeability; it can potentially be used to encapsulate both water- and oil-soluble substances. Due to its small droplet size, the encapsulated particles can remain stable for a period of time and can avoid gravitational issues such as Oswald ripening.

Due to the abovementioned reasons, the application potential of the technology is vast with its adoption being foremost in healthcare, personal care, and food & beverage industries, especially for sustained and targeted delivery. The last three years have witnessed there is an increasing interest in the use of nanoemulsions in the automotive, energy, oil & gas, paints & coatings, and consumer goods industries due to its high stability.

The possible adoption of nanoemulsion in these industries can potentially reduce the need for organic solvents, chemical additives as well as volatile organic compound (VOC). There has been an increasing number of initiatives focused on R&D activities of nanoemulsions in agriculture as it can potentially aid in effective delivery of phytotoxic biopesticides to the targeted plant cells without harming the rest.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Adoption of Nanoemulsions Gaining Prominence Across Industries



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Nanoemulsions Considered to Overcome the Drawbacks of Conventional Emulsions

2.2 Nanoemulsions are Mainly Used as Sustained and Targeted Delivery Systems

2.3 Manufacturing Processes Classified Based on Energy Requirements

2.4 High Energy Emulsification Process is Widely Used Commercially

2.5 Pickering Nanoemulsion is Gaining Focus as an Effective Manufacturing Process



3. Trend Analysis

3.1 Increasing Focus on Pharma and Personal Care Applications in North America

3.2 Focus Inclined Towards Personal Care Applications in Europe

3.3 High Interest in the R&D Efforts Related to Nanoemulsions in APAC Region

3.4 Steady Research Efforts and Growing Breadth of Applications Boost Adoption Prospects

3.5 Lack of Testing Protocol in the Handling of Nanoemulsions Might Hinder Adoption



4. Application Landscape

4.1 Wide Application Potential for Nanoemulsions Across Industries

4.2 Adoption of Nanoemulsion in the Healthcare Industry can Enhance the Therapeutic Delivery System

4.3 Enhanced Stability of Nanoemulsions Govern Adoption in the Food & Beverages Industry

4.4 Developing Standards and Testing Protocols can Increase the Use of Nanoemulsions in Personal Care Industry

4.5 Adoption of Nanoemulsion in the Automotive Industry can Potentially Reduce Carbon Emissions

4.6 Nanoemulsions can Reduce the Effect of Phytotoxic Pesticides

4.7 Nanoemulsions can Remain Stable Under Harsh Environment When Used in Oil-field Equipment

4.8 Nanoemulsions can Reduce the Need for Chemical-based Surfactants and Additives in the FMCG/ Consumer Goods Industry

4.9 Nanoemulsions can Reduce the Need for Chemical Additives in the Paints & Coatings Industry

4.10 Potential Adoption of Nanoemulsion in the Energy Industry



5. Innovation Indicators

5.1 Increasing Number of Research Publications Denotes Sustained Interest Among Stakeholders

5.2 The United States Active in IP Filing Followed by Europe and China

5.3 Gradual Increasing Number of Patents Applied in the Jan-June 2019

5.4 Collaborative Efforts for R&D and Commercialization on the Rise Among Industrial Participants

5.5 Funding Activities Focused on Both Technology and Product Development Prevalent Across Regions

5.6 Collaborative Efforts for Technology and Product Development Prevalent Between Academic Institutes

5.7 Technology Developments in the Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Personal Care Applications

5.8 Technology Developments in the Oil & Gas, Automotive, and Personal Care Industries

5.9 Product Development Using Nanoemulsions are Also Prevalent Across the Globe

5.10 Concerns of Effects of Nanoemulsion in the Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, and Cosmetics Influence Adoption



6. Opportunity Evaluation and Technology Roadmapping

6.1 Opportunity Evaluation For Adoption of Nanoemulsion Across Industries

6.2 Opportunity Evaluation Highlights Personal Care and F&B as Prominent Application Areas

6.3 Adoption of Nanoemulsions Reduce the Need for Chemical Additives due to its High Stability

6.4 Nanoemulsions can Reduce the Need of Volatile Component and Organic Solvent in the Paint & Coating and Consumer Goods Industry

6.5 Nanoemulsions can Potentially be Adopted in Energy Industry in Mid to Long Term

6.6 Research on Understanding the Mechanism and Stability of Nanoemulsions Needed to Increase Adoption



7. Key Contacts

7.1 Industry Contacts



8. Appendix

8.1 Ratings for OSE Grid

