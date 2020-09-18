Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Markets, 2030 - Integration of Telemedicine in Sleep Apnea Treatment and Diagnosis Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall market was estimated to be $4,882.2 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period, 2021-2030 to reach $13.18 Billion.

The global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market is witnessing an exponential rise in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Presently, more than 45 companies are operating in this market, including already existing healthcare companies and emerging healthcare companies.

Moreover, during COVID-19 pandemic, various regulatory agencies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) have approved the usage of positive airway pressure (PAP) devices such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices, and adaptive servo ventilators (ASVs) as ventilators. Additionally, the demand for oral appliances has also increased significantly due to the high risk of infection in the case of COVID-19 positive sleep apnea patients.

In the situation, the usage of a PAP device can increase the risk of infection for the patient's peers. Other devices with increased demand included home sleep testing devices and sleep apnea screening and monitoring devices and solutions. In addition to conventional devices, emerging therapeutic and diagnostic and monitoring devices have also witnessed a significant increase in demand.

Healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of regulatory and industrial decisions on the global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market. The market is driven by certain factors, including growing awareness regarding the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, increasing usage of oral appliances for sleep apnea treatment, rising demand for portable sleep apnea devices, and technological advancements in sleep apnea treatment and diagnosis devices and platforms.

The market is favored by the development of emerging therapeutics and diagnostic, monitoring devices and solutions, and increasing adoption of the sleep apnea devices.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report

3 Report Methodology

4 Epidemiology and Reimbursement Landscape for Sleep Apnea

4.1 Epidemiology of Sleep Apnea

4.2 Reimbursement Landscape for Sleep Apnea Devices

5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Sleep Apnea Patients

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms

5.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Regulatory Landscape

5.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Adoption Rate of Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms

5.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Size of Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms

5.2.4 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering the Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market

6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Industry Structure

6.1.1 Sleep Apnea Device Manufacturers and Platforms Developers

6.1.2 Distributors

6.2 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Associations and Consortiums

6.4 Regulatory Framework

6.4.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

6.4.1.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

6.4.1.2 Health Canada

6.4.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

6.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

6.4.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA)

6.4.3.3 Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Patent Filling Trend

6.5.1.1 Therapeutic Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms

6.5.1.2 Diagnostic Patents

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.1.1 Global Emerging Therapeutic Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market

7.1.2 Global Emerging Diagnostic and Monitoring Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market

7.2 Key Developments and Strategies

7.2.1 New Offerings

7.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

7.2.3 Regulatory and Legal

7.2.4 Funding Activities

7.2.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.6 Procurement and Sales

7.3 Product Mapping Analysis

7.3.1 Analysis of Comparison Between Conventional over Emerging Sleep Apnea Platforms and Devices Market

7.3.2 Product Pipeline Analysis

8 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market Sizing and Forecast

8.1 Assumptions and Limitations

8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2.1 Key Findings

8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

8.3 Market Dynamics

8.3.1 Market Drivers

8.3.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

8.3.1.2 Increasing Usage of Oral Appliances for Sleep Apnea Treatment

8.3.1.3 Rising Demand for Portable Sleep Apnea Devices

8.3.1.4 Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Treatment and Diagnosis Devices and Platforms

8.3.2 Market Restraints

8.3.2.1 High Upfront Cost of Sleep Apnea Devices

8.3.2.2 Unequal Reimbursement Scenario

8.3.2.3 Lack of Medical Adherence to Sleep Apnea Treatment Therapy

8.3.3 Impact Analysis

8.3.4 Market Opportunities

8.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Home Sleep Solutions

8.3.4.2 Integration of Telemedicine in Sleep Apnea Treatment and Diagnosis Landscape

9 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market (by Product Type)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Therapeutic

9.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure Devices

9.2.1.1 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

9.2.1.2 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BPAP) Devices

9.2.2 Facial Interfaces

9.2.2.1 Full Face Masks

9.2.2.2 Nasal Masks

9.2.2.3 Nasal Pillow Masks

9.2.3 Oral Appliances

9.2.3.1 Mandibular Advancement Devices

9.2.3.2 Tongue Retainers

9.2.4 Adaptive-Servo Ventilators

9.2.5 Emerging Therapeutic Devices

9.2.5.1 Neurostimulator

9.2.5.2 Wearables and Other Therapeutic Devices

9.3 Diagnostic and Monitoring

9.3.1 Polysomnography Devices

9.3.1.1 Clinical Polysomnography Devices

9.3.1.2 Ambulatory Polysomnography Devices

9.3.2 Home Sleep Testing Devices

9.3.3 Pulse Oximeters

9.3.4 Actigraphy Devices

9.3.5 Sleep Screening and Monitoring Devices and Solutions

9.3.5.1 Emerging Sleep Screening and Monitoring Devices and Solutions

10 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market (by End User)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Sleep Laboratories/Hospitals

10.3 Individuals/ Homecare Settings

11 Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market (by Region)



12 Company Profiles

ActiGraph, LLC.

Beddit

BMC Medical Co., Ltd

Braebon Medical Corporation

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Circadiance

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Compumedics Limited

Dental Arts Laboratories, Inc.

Dreem

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

General Electric Company

Glidewell

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LivaNova PLC

Lowenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Medical Depot, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nonin

Oura

PMD Device Solutions Limited

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

Provent Sleep Therapy, LLC

ResMed

Respicardia, Inc.

Signifier Medical Technologies Limited

Smiths Group plc

Somnetics International, Inc.

SomnoMed.com

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3l1voh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

