Emerging Solar Company, Vision Solar, Opens Two New Locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Vision Solar, a Pennsylvania-based renewable energy company , has recently announced the opening of two new locations in Reading, Pennsylvania and Edison, New Jersey. The company has invested about half a million dollars in capital towards growth and has hired more than 30 employees in the two new locations as part of its expansion effort. Vision Solar aims to grow its operations with a more local footprint to serve the residents and communities of Pennsylvania and New Jersey better.

"Vision Solar is proud to announce two new locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey," states Mike Eden, the CSO of Vision Solar. "Vision Solar has always shown deep commitment to local communities and this expansion effort will provide us with additional opportunities to serve the residents of these areas even better than before. What's a better way to give back to the community than serving the people and protecting the environment?"

Reinventing the Solar Experience

Renewable energy is the future of humanity, with solar energy taking the lead in meeting the energy needs of residential and commercial buildings. Clients can enjoy an average monthly saving of 30% on their electric bill when they switch to Vision Solar. With the company's $0 down financing program, moving to solar energy is extremely affordable. What makes the transition convenient and smooth is that it takes only 24 hours for Vision Solar's installation process to complete after receiving all the necessary permits.

However, what truly sets the company apart is its unmatchable customer care. Since the entire process is taken care of in-house, customers can rest assured that they have to deal with only one point of contact rather than a number of different contractors. Vision Solar manages everything starting from the design of the project all the way to the installation and activation to make sure that their customers receive the very best service possible.

About the Company

Based in Pennsylvania, Vision Solar is a full-service renewable energy company. As one of the fastest growing solar companies in the United States, Vision Solar is dedicated to using solar energy as a means of ensuring in-home wellness for its clients and protecting the environment. With a combined experience of 50 years, the company proudly serves the residents of Pennsylvania and New Jersey and provides commercial services nationwide. Vision Solar manages the entire process for its clients, from design through architecture, engineering, permitting, installation, and activation. For more information on the company, log on to https://visionsolarllc.com/ .

