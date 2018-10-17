Emerging Technologies in E-Waste and Battery Recycling

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Technologies for the Recovery and Reuse of Heavy Metals and Rare Earth Elements from End-of-Life Electronics and Batteries



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589897





Electronic and battery waste should be considered as an important source for the recovery of crucial precious metals including Lead, Lithium, Nickel, Cadmium, Cobalt, and Copper.The recovery of rare earth metals from end-of-life electronics and batteries will reduce the burden on landfills and will also prevent leaching of hazardous compounds into the ground water which can reduce soil fertility and can also have serious implications on human health and the environment.



Recovery of precious metals through conventional hydro and pyro metallurgical processes is a capital and time intensive process that results in lesser recovery rates.Recovery of precious metals by novel processes will also reduce the operational and maintenance costs and will also reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.



The federal regulations of all countries should also consider stringent emission discharge permissible limits for hazardous gases in order to reduce the impact on the environment and human health.

The research study has identified the utilization of futuristic physiochemical processes that will enable the efficient recovery of precious metals from end-of-life batteries.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589897



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

