Emerging Technologies to Help Generate New Revenue Streams for Mobility-as-a-Service Providers

Integrated solutions to result in fresh business models and greater growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is evolving into a complex urban mobility operating system that will be based entirely on city data. MaaS platforms are currently active in 20 cities globally and operators are rapidly expanding to many more, driving the total market revenue from $61.3 million in 2018 to $34.53 billion in 2030. China is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 109% during this period, while, regionally, North America will have a market size of over $9 billion by 2030.

"MaaS will generate new revenue streams with the rise of innovative technologies that enable greater flexibility and simplicity. Cryptocurrency and smart contracts especially can pave the way for novel business models and revenue streams for operators," said Shwetha Surender, Industry Principal, Mobility. "With wide-ranging use cases such as addressing first- and last-mile connectivity issues as well as integrating public transits and payments into a single application, MaaS is expected to attract larger investments."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market, Forecast to 2030, examines the types of providers, key market drivers, and emerging trends in the market. It presents a comparative analysis of the various operators and benchmarks their solutions, as well as offers strategic recommendations. It covers the segments of B2C, B2B, and business to government (B2G) across the geographic regions of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3w8

"The e-hail and demand-responsive transit (DRT) market segments are expected to account for a significant share of the revenue in 2030," noted Surender. "Unique solutions, like biometric software that go beyond passenger services and create personalized experiences, as well as semi or fully autonomous features that can be enabled/disabled based on the driver's membership, will provide a huge competitive advantage to MaaS operators."

Operator revenue is expected to grow the fastest in LATAM, at a CAGR of 132%, followed by APAC with 111.3%. North America is likely to grow at 64.8%, and the EU at 54.7%, while Africa, too, is exhibiting high potential with a CAGR of 70.8%. Operators in these regions can optimally tap growth opportunities by:

Finding innovative ways to maximize the use of their autonomous fleets by expanding into areas such as parcel delivery and environmental services .

and . Exploring new ways to accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles into a shared fleet. OEMs and technology companies with Artificial Intelligence expertise should capitalize on the changing mobility dynamics.

into a shared fleet. OEMs and technology companies with expertise should capitalize on the changing mobility dynamics. Collaborating with public and private transport players to offer public transit tickets with payment options.

Focusing on developing autonomous MaaS .

. Investing in blockchain technology to ensure seamless MaaS connectivity.

Global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market, Forecast to 2030 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service program.

