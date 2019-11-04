Emerging Trends in Pet-Friendly Cities

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) From housing and business policies to overarching economic health, pets are making a profound impact on the lives of their owners. In its first Annual Report, Mars Petcare's BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program highlights seven emerging trends as cities are working to make pets feel welcome. For a view of the full report and resources to help make your community more pet-friendly, visit BetterCitiesForPets.com.

