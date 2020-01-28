Emerson Ecologics Launches Medical Advisory Board

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson Ecologics, the nation's leading provider of products and solutions for integrative health professionals, today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board.

For 40 years, Emerson Ecologics has partnered with integrative health professionals to empower wellness. The new Medical Advisory Board builds on this rich history and will enhance and accelerate Emerson Ecologics' ability to deliver innovation that enables the next-level patient care offered by the integrative health community. The members of the Medical Advisory Board have a breadth of experience and share the deep commitment to excellence that is in Emerson Ecologics' DNA.

The initial appointees to the Emerson Ecologics Medical Advisory Board include:

David L. Katz, MD, MPH, FACPM, FACP, FACLM is the founding director of Yale University's Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, Past-President of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and Founder/President of the True Health Initiative. He has held faculty positions at the Yale Schools of Medicine, Public Health and Nursing, was an adjunct professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine and has served as Director of Medical Studies in Public Health at the Yale School of Medicine. More at: http://edu.emersonecologics.com/dr-katz-bio/

Robert Sheeler, MD is a Family Medicine Physician who practiced at Mayo Clinic for over 20 years. During that time, he was Clinical Practice Chair for the Department of Family Medicine, Chair of the NeuroPsychiatric Medicine Group, Clerkship Chair in Family Medicine, Associate Professor of Pharmacology at Mayo Medical School and Medical Editor of the Mayo Clinic Health Letter. Dr. Sheeler is Board Certified in Integrative Medicine and holds certifications from the United Council of Neurologic Subspecialties and the Institute for Functional Medicine. More at: http://edu.emersonecologics.com/dr-sheeler-bio/

Josh Axe, DC, DNM, CNS, is a Doctor of Chiropractic, certified doctor of natural medicine and a clinical nutritionist. He has authored several bestselling books including Eat Dirt: The Real Food Diet Cookbook and Essential Oils Ancient Medicine. Dr. Axe is widely respected as a lecturer and his website, DrAxe.com, is one of the top natural health websites in the world. More at: http://edu.emersonecologics.com/dr-axe-bio/

Amy Bader, ND is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, and a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and the National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) in Portland, Oregon, where she performed her residency. She was an adjunct clinical faculty member and Founding Co-director of NUNM's Integrative Skin Care Clinic. Dr. Bader maintains private practices in Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Lodi, California. More at: http://edu.emersonecologics.com/dr-bader-bio/

David Touhill, DC is a Doctor of Chiropractic and a graduate of Life University in Marietta, Georgia. Dr. Dave (as he is known) has developed marketing strategies for some of the fastest growing health brands in the world and currently serves as a strategic marketing consultant for CEOs in the health and wellness industry. Dr. Dave also holds a position as Director of Development at Ancient Nutrition, with a focus on practitioner education and marketing. More at: http://edu.emersonecologics.com/dr-touhill-bio/

Jaclyn Chasse, ND is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, and a graduate of Bastyr University in Seattle, Washington. Dr. Chasse is Vice President of Medical Education at Emerson Ecologics and has served as President of the New Hampshire Association of Naturopathic Doctors and President of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, on the Editorial Board for the Natural Medicine Journal and on the Boards of the American Herbal Products Association, the Endocrinology Association of Naturopathic Physicians and the Institute of Natural Medicine. More at: http://edu.emersonecologics.com/dr-chasse-bio/

"We are thrilled to welcome these cutting-edge thought leaders to our team," said Emerson Ecologics CEO, Ken Buttermore. "Their collective clinical, commercial and technological experience is incredibly impressive, and we could not be more excited to partner with them as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that enable healthcare professionals to improve patient lives."

About Emerson Ecologics

For 40 years, Emerson Ecologics has been a trusted provider of integrative health and wellness solutions—partnering with healthcare professionals to empower wellness and improve patient lives with innovative products, education and technology. For more information please visit: emersonecologics.com

