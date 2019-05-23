Emerus Names Vic Schmerbeck as President

Schmerbeck has served Emerus for more than six years – first consulting on growth strategy and market capitalization, then as chief development and strategy officer. Under his leadership, the company has experienced tremendous growth, expanding into several markets across the country. During his tenure, Emerus has entered into eight new partnerships with leading health systems and built 21 new neighborhood hospitals.

This move strategically positions Emerus for continued expansion, as more health systems are desiring strategic growth opportunities and the nation continues to focus on high-quality, value-based population health initiatives. This year, Emerus has already opened new markets in Oklahoma City, with INTEGRIS Health, and in Tacoma, Washington, with the MultiCare Health System. The company has also announced plans to expand into Pittsburgh, with Allegheny Health Network later this year, and into the Milwaukee area next year, through a new partnership with Ascension Wisconsin.

"Vic has been an outstanding leader in advancing Emerus' strategy, growth, talent and culture," said Craig Goguen, CEO of Emerus. "He has been, and will continue to be, an important part of our success, and we are pleased to recognize his significant contributions with this well-deserved promotion. I look forward to working closely with Vic to drive our future growth and deliver on our special mission."

Emerus is the nation's first and largest operator of micro-hospitals, also known as neighborhood or community hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in health care delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. Emerus' distinctive level of care earned the Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

