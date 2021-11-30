EMI Shielding Market Size to Grow by USD 2.32 bn | Growth in Global Electronics Production to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the EMI shielding market are the growth in global electronics production, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing, and growing demand for EMI shielding among end-user industries, according to Technavio analysts. However, factors such as rising cost pressure from the demand side may impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Based on application, the EMI shielding market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, IT and telecom, and others.

The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the EMI shielding market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

, , , and MEA. 50% of the growth will originate from APAC.

of the growth will originate from APAC. China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the EMI shielding market in APAC.

are the key countries for the EMI shielding market in APAC. The presence of a strong setup of electronics production and electronic manufacturing services will drive the EMI shielding market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Notes:

The EMI shielding market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The EMI shielding market is segmented by application (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, IT and telecom, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., Laird Performance Materials, LG Chem Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RTP Co., Schaffner Group, and Tech-Etch Inc.

EMI Shielding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., Laird Performance Materials, LG Chem Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RTP Co., Schaffner Group, and Tech-Etch Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

