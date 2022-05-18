EMI Shielding market to Reach USD 6412 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EMI Shielding market Is segmented by Type (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings and Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters) and By Application ( Consumer electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

The global EMI Shielding market size is projected to reach USD 6412 Million by 2028, from USD 5191.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the EMI Shielding Market

The acceleration in the deployment of 4G and 5G infrastructure, commoditization of consumer electronics, growing applications of electronics components and systems in automotive, and rising popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles are all driving this EMI Shielding Market forward.

The EMI Shielding Market is also expected to grow as a result of rapid industrialization. Furthermore, the widespread use of EMI shielding in consumer electronics is propelling the market forward.

Get Your Sample Today-

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-14Z8738/Global_EMI_Shielding

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EMI SHIELDING MARKET

With the rapid proliferation of modern electronic devices, concerns about electromagnetic interference are growing. They have the potential to harm sensitive components, causing everything from temporary failure and data loss to complete system failure. EMI shielding effectively protects sensitive components from disruptive waves. The increased use of enclosures/housings in the production of digital electronic devices has increased the demand for EMI coating solutions. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the EMI shielding market. A variety of compounds with various conductive fillers have been developed to provide a wide range of resistance and attenuation levels. Brushing and traditional spray techniques can be used to apply these systems.

With the increasing adoption of smartphones and the deployment of technologies such as 5G, the telecommunications industry is rapidly expanding around the world. To ensure smooth data transfers to and from consumers, the components and towers used must be well-protected. This has increased the demand for EMI shielding in this industry, and in turn, is expected to continue to propel the EMI Shielding Market growth.

Increasing adoption of electromagnetic shielding in healthcare is expected to drive the growth of the EMI Shielding Market. Medical devices that require specific EMI can be found in hospitals and medical facilities. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT or CAT), electromyography (EMG), and other devices that rely on shielding to function properly in their intended environment are examples of these devices. EMI shielding keeps manufacturers in compliance with federal regulations and prevents medical equipment failure. Protective Medical Enclosure Medical devices use EMI shielding because it protects internal components while ensuring accurate results are produced.

Furthermore, EMI shielding has become one of the most important military technologies. This in turn is expected to further fuel the EMI shielding market growth. It serves as a protective covering for sensitive components on drones, trucks, helicopters, control panels, and other vehicles. To combat strong disruptions, the quality of EMI shielding is critical.

Electric vehicles are equipped with a wide range of sensors to enable self-driving, efficient traffic management, and high-tech safety features. Radio and other signal-based communications devices that benefit from EMI shielding are used in this sensitive equipment. Shielding can also help prevent corrosion, heat, and other harsh conditions from causing damage to and malfunctioning electrical and electronic components. Rapid advances in electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding technology have helped to make modern vehicle driving more comfortable and enjoyable.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-14Z8738/emi-shielding

EMI SHIELDING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Conductive coatings & paints are expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period as they provide EMI shielding for a wide range of non-metal surfaces.

Based on application, consumer electronics is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, due to the proliferation of consumer electronics products and the need to comply with EMI shielding guidelines.

Due to rising automotive production, growing demand for tablets and smartphones, and other consumer electronics, Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period.

Inquire for Regional Data:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-14Z8738/Global_EMI_Shielding

By Companies

Chomerics

Laird PLc.

PPG Industries

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

RTP Company (US)

3M Company

Company Schaffner Holding Ag

ETS-Lindgren Inc.

Kitagawa IndustrieS.

Tech-EtcH

Leader Tech

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-14Z8738/Global_EMI_Shielding

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-14Z8738&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global FPC EMI Shielding Film market was valued at USD 295.3 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 455.9 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Radiation Shielding Windows market was valued at USD 21240 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 29560 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Conductive Polymers market was valued at USD 4399.4 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 5750.4 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies market size is projected to reach USD 7492.5 Million by 2027, from USD 5574.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Medical Radiation Shielding market size is projected to reach USD 1108.1 Million by 2028, from USD 849.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global Radiation Shielding Door market size was USD 14 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 17 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

- Global Automotive EMI Shielding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Outlook 2022

- Global Multimodality Radiation Shielding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Sun Shielding Products Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global X-ray Shielding Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global CT Radiation Shielding Device Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports on EMI Shielding Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports