Emilie Meddah is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Chemistry in recognition of her role as Technical Marketing Manager at Clariant Corporation.

One of the world's leading chemical corporations, Clariant Corporation leads in an industrious way by contributing value and sustainable solutions for customers from many industries." Devoted to offering the latest advancements in the industry utilizing state of the art equipment and engineering, the company is known for their premier research and development which focuses on "addressing the key trends of our time. These include energy efficiency, renewable raw materials, emission-free mobility, and conserving finite resources."

Technical Marketing Manager for Clariant Plastics & Coatings in Business Line Performance Additives, in North America, Emilie Meddah is a distinguished expert within the industry and is well regarded for her contributions to the field. Fluent in English, French, Spanish and German, Meddah specializes in specialty chemicals as well as global manufacturing and distribution.

In her previous years before Meddah was relocated to the United States from Switzerland in May of 2015 in order to strengthen technical support in Clariant's Plastics & Coating division, she worked for Clariant Masterbatches Europe West's Marketing and Sales department. In 2011, Meddah moved to Clariant Polymer Additives as EMEA/Global Technical Assistance coordinator, then, was promoted to Technical Marketing Manager for Central/Northern Europe and North American territories in March 2013. Since 2014, Meddah has also been responsible globally for the developments in automotive plastic applications.

Early in her career, Meddah attained her degree in General Chemistry from the Université de Haute-Alsace Mulhouse-Colmar in 2000. Thereafter, Meddah obtained two Master degrees, one in Organic Chemistry from Université de Haute-Alsace Mulhouse-Colmar and the other in Chemical Engineering at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Mulhouse in 2003, with one international semester at Technical University of Denmark in Drug Design, Formulation and Ethics in 2002. Later, Meddah continued in the path of organic synthesis field at the Universitat de Barcelona till 2007, where she was working in the research department.

In an effort to further advance her career, Meddah is an elite member of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, which named her as a member of its VIP Woman of the Year Circle. Additionally, Meddah is an elected member of the Society of Plastic Engineers.

When she is not working, Meddah enjoys spending time with her family and friends, playing golf and tennis, going to the gym, watching movies and going to see shows.

