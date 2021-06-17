Emilio Renero's New Book "Baltasar es Nombre de Rey" Is A Page-turning Exposition Commemorating The Courage And Virtues Of A Spaniard Immigrant In The Lands Of America

Surely, more than one kind reader who delves into the reading of this nonsense of life, that is Baltasar Castreño, will be surprised (or maybe not!) of the experiences that are presented and happen here. For others, on the other hand, the environment and development of the protagonist will be very familiar; either because these experiences in America were heard from others or, simply, because the occasional reader is also part of the emigrant diaspora who one day decided to cross the sea, to 'look beyond', to see what there was to the other side of the shore of the vast ocean.

This story, to be clear, is not fictional and everything that happens and develops here are real events, just as the protagonist told this humble writer. The author of this book knows from experience that lives like that of Baltasar and among the emigrant community, Spaniard in this case, similar stories could be told to hundreds, and to which more fascinating. The fact that the author in "Baltasar es Nombre de Rey," he has also been a vividor and adventurer in American lands, corroborates the fact that the existence of an emigrant is at any moment a grotesque exposition, an authentic string of nonsense, of grandeur human, heroic, happiness and conquest and also tragedy and death. Spaniard blood is sown and spilled from end to end of the American continent.

That is why the life of Baltasar Castreño and as far as the author of the book is concerned, is presented as a tribute, as a real show of admiration for thousands of Spaniards who, for centuries, arrived, and continue to arrive, to lands. American lands where a race like the Spaniards has contributed, not with its grain of sand, but with mountains, with tons of sand, to the aggrandizement of America from one border to another, although they try to overshadow it, the ignorant, self-conscious and poisoned by the black legend concocted by England, against their hated and admired Spain, no matter how bad they are.

Baltasar Castreño, fictitious name of a real character, is a sample of the courage and virtues, previously mentioned.

Published by Page Publishing, Emilio Renero's realistic depiction of the Spaniard immigrants who bravely crossed the vastness of the ocean and experienced a new world in the lands beyond their reach. This opus magnificently showed the significant addition of the immigrants in the American lands.

