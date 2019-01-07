Emily Blunt Sparkles in Forevermark Diamonds at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jessica Paster, Blunt's stylist said of the look, "for Emily, double nominee tonight, we went for a modern retro look. I was looking for a gorgeous diamond earring to compliment the ruffle of the dress and I found it with Forevermark along with an incredible one-of-a-kind diamond ring. Such a fun look!"

The exceptionally unique "Force of Nature" ring features Forevermark's two millionth inscribed diamond of 3.48 carats as its center stone. The piece was designed by Louise Kriek, 2015/16 runner-up of the De Beers Group's Shining Light Awards, which support aspiring jewelry design students from Namibia, South Africa and Botswana.

Emily Blunt's Forevermark diamond look at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards included:

Who: Actor Emily Blunt, SAG Award Winner and Double Nominee

The Look:

Forevermark Force of Nature Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 7.78 ctw

Force of Nature Diamond Ring set in White Gold 7.78 ctw Forevermark Flower Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 11.73 ctw

Flower Drop Diamond Earrings set in White Gold 11.73 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Bangle with Square Diamonds set in 18k White Gold 2.20 ctw

Bangle with Square Diamonds set in White Gold 2.20 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Bangle with Square Diamonds set in 18k White Gold 2.25 ctw

Bangle with Square Diamonds set in White Gold 2.25 ctw Forevermark Three-Stone Diamond Bangle set in 18k White Gold 2.45 ctw

Three-Stone Diamond Bangle set in White Gold 2.45 ctw Forevermark Diamond Bangle set in 18k White Gold 2.40 ctw

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance. Less than one per cent of the world's diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewelers. Authorized Forevermark Jewelers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, color, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorized Forevermark Jewelers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorized Forevermark Jeweler go to www.forevermark.com.

