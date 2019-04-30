Emily Kane Miller Launches Ethos Giving

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Emily Kane Miller launched Ethos Giving, a new philanthropic services firm providing corporations, foundations, and individuals with a fresh approach to comprehensive and impactful grantmaking.

"Americans donate upwards of $400 billion per year to philanthropic causes, and the nonprofit sector makes up the country's third largest employer. Despite these resources, all too often, gifts lack the intention, stewardship, and rigor necessary to effectuate the desired benefit. We as a society can - and must - do better," said Miller. "We founded Ethos Giving to prove that better is possible -- and ensure that every gift moves the needle."

Ms. Miller brings years of expertise and work within the philanthropic, corporate, governmental, and nonprofit sectors. A lawyer by training, Ms. Miller has spent her career working to build a better world and improve our society. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Philanthropy for The Wonderful Company, where she led and cultivated the organization's ambitious philanthropic portfolio.

Equal parts head and heart, Ms. Miller has built a reputation as a serious philanthropic advisor, a thoughtful team-player, a passionate advocate, and a unique leader capable of executing best-in-class gift making.

Ethos Giving: Ethos Giving works with corporations, individuals, and foundations committed to moving the needle with their philanthropy. Whatever your passion — we can help your gift be exceptional. Learn more at www.ethos-giving.com .

SOURCE Ethos Giving

