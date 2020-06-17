Emily L. Foley Shares Gifts for Dads and Grads on TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these unique times, Father's Day and graduations pose some real challenges for people hoping to show just how much they appreciate them. It is still possible to come up with slam-dunk suggestions for gifts for any father or grad! Celebrity lifestyle journalist and broadcast veteran Emily L. Foley shares timely suggestions for making this a special Father's Day or graduation. Emily is the mother of two and a freelance writer whose articles appear in top fashion and beauty publications.

TIPS FOR A GREAT FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION

Emily shares her best gift ideas for Father's Day and graduations this year.

Do not overthink, Dads wants steak! Omaha Steaks delivers naturally tender, butcher-cut, guaranteed-perfect steaks in unforgettable gift packages that bring the family together. America's Original Butcher, Omaha Steaks is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that has been providing the finest in premium, All-American grain-fed beef, and gourmet foods for over 100 years. This Father's Day, give dad the world's best steaks in a gift package that is guaranteed to be a hit. Ordering is easy: visit OmahaSteaks.com or visit one of their 50+ retail stores across the country where they are offering Call-Ahead Ordering and curbside pickup.

IDEAS FOR MAKING A CELEBRATION SPECIAL

Dads like a great bottle of wine, and Napa's Rombauer Vineyards is known for crafting seriously delicious, high-quality wine to make any Dad happy this Father's Day! The family-owned winery makes a delicious Zinfandel, which is perfect to share with Dad. The Rombauer Zinfandel is everything anyone needs in a wine, it is juicy, smooth, and delicious and pairs perfectly with summer grilling foods. It is widely available in stores across the country for under $40. Rombauer would like to remind everyone that this great Father's Day gift for those 21 and over, and remember to please drink responsibly. For more information, visit www.rombauer.com.

A PRACTICAL GIFT FOR DADS

It is important to keep Dad looking his best, and while styling products are always a great gift option, one in two men actually experience scalp issues from styling products, which is why Head & Shoulders designed their new Styling Collection, specifically to address this challenge and change the way men approach styling their hair by offering products that are both strong in hold and kind to the scalp. The collection includes five scalp-friendly products including a gel, clay, putty, pomade, and cream, so guys can choose what is best for their hair type, cut, and styling needs. Since all the products are residue-free, formulated with skincare-inspired ingredients and contain anti-dandruff ingredients, no one can go wrong. For more information, visit www.headandshoulders.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

celebrity-lifestyle-journalist.jpg

Celebrity Lifestyle Journalist Emily L. Foley

Emily shares her best gift ideas for Father's Day and graduations this year.

Related Links

Video

Website

SOURCE TipsOnTV