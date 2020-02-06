eMindful Appoints Dr. Seth Feuerstein and Julius Mokrauer to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness programs that improve health and productivity and lower healthcare costs, today announced it has appointed Seth Feuerstein, MD, JD, and Julius Mokrauer, managing director for Evolve Ventures and Evolve Foundation, to its Board of Directors.

"Seth and Julius are seasoned leaders who are skilled at growing great companies and have impressive senior level relationships across industries," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "They also believe in our mission, our product and the power of mindfulness to help individuals and workplaces thrive."

Dr. Feuerstein brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience. He has founded and scaled a digital health organization through its acquisition by a national payor, is a global leader in the field of digital health, healthcare innovation, addiction care, mental health and suicide prevention, and is on the faculty at the Yale School of Medicine.

"There are great opportunities for a mindfulness solution that offers the best of digital and live interventions and is stigma-free. eMindful offers a unique combination of these" Dr. Feuerstein said. "I'm excited to join the Board and help deliver on the promise of such an offering."

Julius Mokrauer is a leader at Evolve, which strives to reduce inner suffering and facilitate inner transformation at scale. Prior to Evolve, he was managing director/fund manager at Serious Change, a pioneering early-stage impact venture fund, where he continues to serve as a board representative and strategic advisor.

"eMindful has many years of consistent, proven outcomes at reducing suffering for individuals on their journey of inner transformation," Julius Mokrauer said. "Our firm was an early investor in eMindful, and I am delighted to deepen my connection with the company in this period of their increasing growth and impact of purpose-driven mindfulness."

Contact:

Zev Suissa

eMindful

772-569-4540

zev@emindful.com

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decisions. Fortune 500 employers partner with eMindful to prevent rising healthcare costs and to recruit and retain a high-performing workforce that is passionate, inspired and engaged. Leading health plans use eMindful to improve health outcomes, differentiate their business, and improve quality ratings.

SOURCE eMindful

Related Links

https://www.emindful.com/about

