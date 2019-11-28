eMindful Introduces Vibe Tribes™

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful, the leading provider of purpose-driven mindfulness solutions with proven outcomes, today introduced Vibe Tribes™, a pay-it-forward program to bring mindfulness to eM Life participants and the world around them.

"Altruism has been one of biggest drivers of engagement in the eM Life experience, and the data showed 'purpose' was a root cause of that," said Zev Suissa, Chief Innovation Officer, eMindful. "Vibe Tribes enhances our eM Life solution by helping participants create and celebrate their purpose, while building connections with others that magnify results."

How it Works

Participants in eMindful's eM Life solution have the opportunity to create or join a Vibe Tribe, and establish the Tribe around an intention and vision for the world. Anyone who resonates with that purpose can join that Vibe Tribe. Together, every minute of mindfulness practiced by the Tribe members is counted, and eMindful matches and donates those minutes of mindfulness to a charity of their choice. This allows participants to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness by connecting with others in a shared purpose. Charities involved in the program include Veteran's PATH, Mental Health America, Shatterproof, ASPCA, Lymphoma Research Foundation, Mardy Fish Children's Foundation, and others.

Nine out of 10 employees are willing to trade a percentage of their lifetime earnings for greater meaning at work, according to the Harvard Business Review. Seventy-one percent of millennials, sixty-nine percent of Gen Xers, and forty-six percent of baby boomers want the opportunity for more social purpose work while on the job.

"People want to be heard, to be validated, and need to have that sense of connection to themselves, to others and to their greater sense of purpose," Suissa said. "Vibe Tribes allows them to improve their well-being with evidence-based programs, and at the same time make a positive impact for good in the social community around them."

