Eminence Organic Skin Care Plants Twenty Million Trees Through Its Forests for the Future Initiative

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day is celebrated globally on April 22 and marks a day to honor and celebrate environmental activities, programs and achievements as well as to increase awareness of the importance of environmental stewardship.

Natural, organic, and Biodynamic® professional skin care brand, Eminence Organic Skin Care, has championed environmental awareness and protection since 2012 and this Earth Month Eminence Organics, which prides itself on being a 'green' company, has added reason to celebrate!

Among the company's cornerstone efforts is its Forests for the Future initiative which plants a tree for every retail product sold through its partnership with Trees for the Future (TREES). Just in time for Earth Month, Eminence Organics is celebrating a momentous achievement, becoming the first and only skin care company to have planted twenty million trees, which has helped restore over 20,000 acres of land and impacted the lives of thousands of families in developing countries.

Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organic Skin Care has partnered with TREES to reach farmers around the world. The brand is providing communities in developing countries with the knowledge and resources they need to grow a sustainable source of food and incomes by supporting TREES' Forest Garden Approach. Focused on agroforestry and sustainable farming techniques, TREES staff train farmers to revitalize their degraded landscapes and restore their livelihoods. Using this approach farmers plant thousands of trees that protect and bring nutrients back to the soil. This helps farmers grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. Forest Garden farmers gain increases in income and access to food, even in the first year, all while improving the environment.

Commenting on the partnership and on Eminence's impressive milestone, Trees for the Future Director of Programs Brandy Lellou said, "Eminence Organic Skin Care's support of Trees for the Future means more trees are getting planted and more lives are changing faster than ever before. We congratulate Eminence on the incredible milestone of 20 million trees. Thanks to our partnership, we know a lasting impact is being made for our planet and communities in need."

Twenty million trees will sequester approximately 1,831,759 tons of CO2. Carbon sequestered, or stored, refers to carbon not emitted into the atmosphere. Less carbon in the atmosphere, reduces the effect of greenhouse gases and minimizes the impacts of climate change. Trees also help to stabilize the soil by preventing erosion through their roots and also contribute to soil fertility through nitrogen fixation and increased water penetration.

Eminence Organic Skin Care's Forests for the Future initiative has achieved tremendous milestones including:

Supporting the training of hundreds of farming families, moving approximately 28,500 people out of poverty.

Restoring approximately 23,375 acres of land (equivalent to 17,708 football fields).

Training 4,601 farmers to date.

Impacting families through a 400% increase in income and a 700% increase in diversified dietary nutrients.

Creating 4,896 forest gardens.

Since Eminence Organics' inception in 1958, the company has been using sustainable farming and green practices to create natural, organic, and Biodynamic® products. As a Certified B Corporation® Eminence Organics is committed to business practices that benefit the planet and make a lasting impact on the world. The company is always looking for ways to reduce its carbon footprint and in addition to planting a tree for every retail product sold, Eminence uses wind and solar power energy in the making of its products and at its corporate office.

To learn more about Eminence Organic Skin Care's Forests for the Future Initiative, please visit: www.eminenceorganics.com/forests-future

About Eminence Organic Skin Care: Eminence Organic Skin Care provides natural, organic, and Biodynamic® skin care to leading spas in over sixty countries. Blending herbal craftsmanship, Hungarian skin rejuvenation techniques and hand-picked ingredients, the company crafts award-winning products both good for the earth and the skin. As a proud Certified B Corporation®, Eminence Organics continues to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency for employees, customers, and the community. Through the Forests for the Future initiative, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and has planted over twenty million trees to date.

About Trees for the Future: Trees for the Future (TREES) trains communities on sustainable land use —so that they can build vibrant regional economies, thriving food systems, and a healthier planet. Learn more at trees.org.

