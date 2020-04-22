Eminence Organic Skin Care Thanks Spa Partners For Planting 15 Million Trees

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading organic professional skin care brand, Eminence Organic Skin Care, commemorates Earth Day 2020 by announcing the incredible milestone of 15 million trees planted worldwide through the Forests for the Future initiative, giving thanks to their dedicated Spa Partners and spa patrons.

Attila Koronczay, General Manager of Eminence Organic Skin Care, says "Trees are vital for a healthy planet. This initiative and the dedication of our incredible Spa Partners, allows us to contribute positively towards rural communities, helping them thrive and increasing their quality of life thanks to the sustainable program that Trees for the Future has created. We can't thank our Spa Partners enough, as without them, achieving 15 million trees planted would not be possible."

Eminence Organics is committed to restoring the environment and empowering rural communities to do the same. Through the Forests for the Future Program, Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold and invests in the training of local farmers to build productive and sustainable forest gardens. Now, in more than 22 countries, communities grow their own food and build a sustainable income and future for themselves and their families.

"I am so grateful for the support Eminence has given us since the start of our partnership...Planting 15 Million trees is an incredible achievement and one that helps our planet and thousands of farmers thrive," said John Leary, Trees for the Future Executive Director. "Eminence's support is sequestering CO 2 , revitalizing landscapes, and sustainably helping families gain food security and increased incomes. Because of this partnership, we are truly creating a better world. Thank you, Eminence, for your continued dedication to our planet and communities in need. Trees for the Future is proud to be your partner!"

To find out more on Eminence Organic Skin Care's Forests for the Future initiative, please visit: eminenceorganics.com/us/forests-future .

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold. Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics

