Eminence Organics Plants 12 Million Trees Through Forests for The Future

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eminence Organic Skin Care, a natural, organic and Biodynamic® professional skin care brand, celebrates Earth Day every day of the year through its eco-initiative, Forests for the Future. This April, they celebrate having planted 12 million trees.

In November 2012, Eminence Organics committed to planting a tree for every retail product sold. Since that time, they have surpassed every imaginable milestone and now celebrate adding 12 million trees to the planet. The brand's Forests for the Future program helps train farmers in developing countries how to build productive and sustainable Forest Gardens. The trees play a key role in the development of these Forest Gardens in rural communities. The gardens then empower local people to restore their environment, grow their own food and build a sustainable income and future for themselves, their families and their communities. Eminence Organics is proud to contribute to the development of these Forest Garden Projects and is celebrating planting over 12 Million trees globally.

A single tree produces approximately 260 pounds of oxygen per year, while also providing a habitat for biodiversity and helping combat climate change. By choosing Eminence Organic Skin Care products, consumers are choosing to make a difference by contributing to the fight against global climate change. For every product sold, a tree is planted. A single tree can:

Help prevent deadly mudslides, floods and soil erosion

Replenish the fertility of soil essential to growing life sustaining crops

Provide habitat for a wider range of biodiversity creating natural sustainability for all life forms

Help lower air temperature and combat climate change

Stabilize the soil and prevent wind and soil erosion through its roots

Contribute to the fertility of land through nitrogen fixation and increased water penetration

To find out more on the Eminence Organic Skin Care Forests for the Future initiative, please visit: eminenceorganics.com/forests-future .

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold.Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care

